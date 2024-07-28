Avengers 5 Doomsday Title Explained: What Does 'Doomsday' Mean?

Avengers 5 just got a brand new title, marking the official introduction of the Fantastic Four's biggest villain in the MCU, played by a very familiar actor.

What Is Avengers: Doomsday?

Avengers: Doomsday was announced at Marvel Studios' San Diego Comic-Con Hall H, with Robert Downey Jr. playing the almost-titular Doctor Doom.

This means that the Iron Man actor will make his return to the MCU but not as Tony Stark, and Doctor Doom will make his first appearance in the MCU but not in a Fantastic Four movie, leaving many fans confused, if still excited.

Avengers: Doomsday is, of course, a reference to the villain Doctor Doom, also known as Victor Von Doom. He is the monarch of the fictional European nation Latveria, which he typically tends to rule as a tyrant.

Downey's return to the MCU as Doom may be indicative of inspiration coming from the Infamous Iron Man comics, wherein Doctor Doom becomes Iron Man, akin to Doctor Octopus' foray as the Superior Spider-Man.

