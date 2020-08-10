Watch: Zachary Levi, Margot Robbie & More DCEU Stars Hype Up DC FanDome

Warner Bros and DC films are in the finals stages of preparation for one of the biggest virtual events of the summer: DC FanDome. The 24-hour live-streaming event is set to begin on Saturday, August 22, featuring panels for nearly every major project from DC set to premiere on TV and in theaters over the next few years. The convention is also set to have appearances by over 100 of the biggest names the DC Universe has to offer.

Fans from every corner of the globe are gearing up to enjoy the virtual convention and find out anything they can about the most anticipated projects DC will be offering over the next few years. On top of that, more hype has just been built up by recent social media posts featuring some very special guests.

In a new stream of posts from the DC Comics Twitter page, eight new TikTok videos featuring some of the biggest stars from DC Comics projects have been released. They all start off with the message "DC Fans, you've got the power! It's time to suit up! #DCSuitUp," transitioning to each star of the project introducing fans going into costume and suiting up as their favorite DC heroes. All eight videos can be viewed below:

Gal Gadot - Wonder Woman

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson - Black Adam

Javicia Leslie - Batwoman

Ezra Miller - The Flash

Cress Williams - Black Lightning

Margot Robbie - Harley Quinn

Zachary Levi - Shazam!

Brec Bassinger - Stargirl

These videos are quite the promotional material even for only being less than 20 seconds long each. All of these DC stars, along with so many others, are more excited than ever to finally help herald the arrival of DC FanDome and give DC fans the absolute best experience possible.

The event has been hyped and teased so much over the last few months, especially with the announcement that footage would be arriving from both the Snyder Cut of Justice League and James Gunn's The Suicide Squad. These are just the highlights of everything that will come in a 24-hour span, which has DC fans on the edge of their seats for everything debuting in theaters and on TV in the imminent future.

DC FanDome is set to begin on August 22 at 1 PM Pacific Standard time.