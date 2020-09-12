Shazam 2 Director Teases Unexpected Villains and More Family Superheroics

The first day of DC FanDome brought exciting news for much of the DC Extended Universe’s future over the next few years, including the sequel to 2019’s Shazam!. While it wasn’t a huge box office hit, critics and fans all over the world had many positive reviews about Billy Batson’s first solo movie, and the hype has grown exponentially for the newly announced sequel, Shazam!: Fury of the Gods.

Director David F. Sandberg and the film’s cast teased a second movie just as exciting as the original, including the announcement of Sinbad’s involvement stealing the show. Sandberg opened up even more on what to expect in the highly anticipated sequel...

In a new interview from day 2 of DC FanDome via Comicbook.com, Shazam!: Fury of the Gods director David F. Sandberg opened up on some of what to expect from the Zachary Levi-led sequel. When asked about the movies villains, although Sandberg couldn’t reveal much, he gave this little insight:

"I can't really talk about villains or villain, but I think a lot of people will be surprised. It's gonna be a little unexpected."

Sandberg also teased more of the family dynamic being explored in the next movie after the first film ended with Billy and all of his adopted siblings becoming superheroes. He said there's "something to look forward to" in the sequel during a fan Q&A session:

“Now they're all superheroes, they're all a family with superpowers. And now we finally get to see that. We only got a glimpse of that in the first movie, so that's something to look forward to."

Sandberg has clearly done loads of research on Shazam even before taking on directorial duties for the 2019 film, and he seems to have plans to expand on everything that makes the character great. Considering all of Billy’s family found out what it was like to be a superhero, it will be so fun seeing how all of them expand on their powers and skills, along with how it brings them and Billy closer together as a family.

On the villain front, it is still a complete mystery as to who Shazam will be pitted against in the next movie. No character or actor has been revealed for that role, although it could very well end up being Sinbad. So, it will be exciting to find out more details here and there and see just how badly Billy will be put to the test this time around.

Shazam!: Fury of the Gods is set to start production in early 2021 in preparation for its release in theaters on November 4, 2022.