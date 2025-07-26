MCU Midnight Sons Movie: The 5 Heroes Now Expected to Appear

Rumors are teasing the five main heroes who are now expected to be featured in Marvel Studios' rumored Midnight Sons movie. Along with some of Marvel's more popular teams like the Avengers, Fantastic Four, and X-Men, the Midnight Sons appear close to getting their first big-screen run in the foreseeable future. With a rotating roster of heroes who have pushed this team forward in the comics, the question now is how they will be adapted into a movie.

The Cosmic Circus shared a rumor that Marvel Studios plans to adapt the Damnation storyline from Marvel Comics into the MCU. This is likely to be realized in the MCU's upcoming Midnight Sons movie, which has been heavily discussed in rumors but has not yet been officially announced for development.

Damnation is a major event from a 2018 comic featuring the Midnight Sons. It centers on Doctor Strange being overconfident about restoring magic to the world. This unleashes Hell on Earth in Las Vegas (which was nearly destroyed by Hydra), with Mephisto taking control of Sin City and possessing multiple Avengers to do his bidding.

Along with Sacha Baron Cohen's Mephisto coming back for the movie, ahead are the six heroes rumored to be part of the MCU Midnight Sons team:

Every Hero Likely to Show Up In Marvel Studios' Midnight Sons Movie

Blade

Mahershala Ali

At the forefront of the Midnight Sons team in the Damnation comic story is Blade, whose MCU journey has been the stuff of nightmares for years. While Mahershala Ali was officially announced to be playing Eric Brooks in 2019, his solo movie has faced one delay after another in the last six years. This makes his voice-only cameo in the post-credits scene from 2021's Eternals his only appearance in the MCU to date.

In the comics, Wong brings Blade in when he pulls the Midnight Sons team together, which comes as all hell breaks loose in Las Vegas. Known for his superhuman abilities, healing factor, and mastery of swords and other weapons, Blade will surely be a force for the Midnight Sons team in the MCU. However, the real question is whether this will mark his proper MCU debut, as his solo movie now looks like it will not debut until after the Multiverse Saga.

Ghost Rider (Johnny Blaze)

Marvel Comics

Rumored to serve as the Midnight Sons' leader in this movie is Johnny Blaze, better known to Marvel fans as the iconic Ghost Rider. This would mark the character's first actual appearance in the MCU, although a couple of past Easter eggs have teased the character's existence. As of writing, no actor has been cast in the role yet.

In the Damnation storyline, Mephisto uses his power to turn multiple Avengers and other enemies into Ghost Riders, giving Johnny Blaze a taste of his own medicine in horrifying fashion. Considering the anticipation that has built to see Johnny Blaze make his MCU debut (see the rumors about Nicholas Cage's previously rumored return here),

Elsa Bloodstone

Laura Donnelly

After making her MCU debut in the Werewolf by Night Special Presentation on Disney+, Laura Donnelly is expected to return to the Midnight Sons movie as Elsa Bloodstone. Initially not supportive of her late father's tradition of hunting monsters, she joins a competition to inherit her family's Bloodstone while building a friendship with Jack Russell before his escape.

The comic story inspiring the Midnight Sons movie features Elsa being brought onto the team during the outbreak in Las Vegas. Due to her skills in battle against supernatural beings and monsters, Donnelly's heroine will surely come in handy fighting whatever powerful force the MCU introduces for this team.

Man-Thing

Marvel Studios

The Werewolf by Night special dove deep into Marvel's cache of monstrous characters with the long-awaited introduction of Man-Thing. Named Ted in honor of his comic alter-ego, Dr. Ted Sallis, Man-Thing was a friend to Jack Russell, hiding out at the mansion as the hunters looked to take him out and obtain the Bloodstone.

While Ted has only had limited screentime in his MCU tenure thus far, he will provide plenty of muscle to the franchise's Midnight Sons team when he eventually joins. Recruited to the team in the comics during the Vegas situation, his return will surely bring plenty of cheers, particularly with this movie expected to bring his big-screen debut.

Moon Knight (Marc Spector)

Marvel Studios

In March 2022, Oscar Isaac first embodied Marc Spector, Steven Grant, and later Jake Lockley as he played the leading role in Marvel Studios' Moon Knight on Disney+. Known for his alliance with Khonshu, a powerful being based on a lunar god, Marc became Khonshu's avatar and gained incredible powers while also utilizing the skills he learned being a mercenary.

Moon Knight, in the comics, is recruited for Wong's efforts with the Midnight Sons and works with the team to help take down Mephisto in Las Vegas. While Marc's Dissociative Identity Disorder is sure to give the team some issues as he switches between his alters in battle, his strength and skills will help mightily.

Bonus: Doctor Voodoo

Marvel Comics

The final hero expected to be on the MCU's Midnight Sons team is Jericho Drumm, more commonly known as Brother Voodoo in Marvel Comics. After having his late twin brother's spirit joined with his own, he became a powerful necromancer and gained the ability to summon spirits, manipulate fire, and wield voodoo magic.

While Brother Voodoo has not appeared in the MCU yet, his brother, Daniel, had a cameo in 2016's Doctor Strange; the character originally served as the master of the New York Sanctum before Kaecillius killed him in front of Doctor Strange. Whether original actor Mark Anthony Brighton comes back is still unknown, but it will add a new, exciting connection to the Doctor Strange franchise with a new kind of supernatural magic.