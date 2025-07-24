Star Wars Releases Best Look Yet at 2026 Clone Wars Sequel Show

Fans of the galaxy far, far away got their best look yet at a new 2026 Star Wars show that will act as a direct sequel to the animated The Clone Wars show. After seven years of action, The Clone Wars still stands as one of Star Wars' best-reviewed shows, and it set the stage for multiple other animated stories to follow. A new entry is now set to add to that saga, and publicity for it is starting to push forward.

Lucasfilm shared the best look yet at the animated Maul: Shadow Lord show, which is expected to come to Disney+ in 2026. This marks the first time any Star Wars show has featured a villain as its headlining character. Continuing the story that first came to light in The Clone Wars, Maul will return to the spotlight for his first major screen time since that series concluded.

Courtesy of photos taken exclusively for The Direct from San Diego Comic-Con 2025, fans can see the official title card for the new Maul-starring series. Below that is the best look yet at the show's leading villain, complete with the newest set of legs he received in The Clone Wars Season 5, Episode 14.

The Direct

Standing tall in an undisclosed and dark locale, Maul is also holding the classic two-bladed lightsaber that became his staple over his tenure in Star Wars.

The Direct

First seen in 1999's Episode I: The Phantom Menace, Maul used this double lightsaber in battle with Liam Neeson's Qui-Gon Jinn and Ewan McGregor's Obi-Wan Kenobi and made it a staple of his arsenal.

The Direct

Maul: Shadow Lord is one of two new Star Wars TV series officially confirmed for 2026. It will feature Sam Witwer's take on Darth Maul, as the antihero takes a thrilling journey across the galaxy between the events of 2005's Episode III: Revenge of the Sith and 1977's Episode IV: A New Hope. Star Wars: The Clone Wars writer Matt Michnovetz will direct the series, and Brad Rau (of Star Wars Rebels fame) wrote the script for the show. Maul: Shadow Lord will debut on Disney+ in 2026.

What To Expect in 2026 Clone Wars Sequel Show

Star Wars

Sam Witwer, who portrayed Darth Maul in The Clone Wars and will do so again in the upcoming sequel series, offered insight into what fans can expect in his return to the greater Star Wars universe in mid-July 2025. Teasing some of Maul's upcoming journey after Star Wars' first 21st-century animated show, Witwer indicated there will be plenty of his character's story left to explore moving forward.

Reflecting on Maul's relationship with Emperor Palpatine/Darth Sidious by the end of Revenge of the Sith, he shared how much impact the Empire's rise would have on the Sith's plan. This will also come with a new emotional complexity that Maul has never shown in his past appearances, even though it will still be the same character at his core.

While other Star Wars stories have put antiheroes and darker characters center stage, Maul's villainous nature will be highlighted in a way no other villain has been in Star Wars over the last few decades.

Now, as fans wait for more specifics on when in 2026 the show will come to Disney+, plenty of other questions will be asked about how this story will bridge multiple eras of Star Wars' history.