The first Star Wars shows for 2026 have been revealed and have two exciting new projects to look forward to on Disney+.

The Star Wars universe has found success on streaming with the release of series like Andor, Ahsoka, The Mandalorian, and Star Wars: Visions. Next year, Lucasfilm will continue this by releasing a slate of new TV content, the extent of which is starting to take shape thanks to several announcements from Star Wars Celebration 2025.

What Star Wars 2026 Slate Looks Like

Star Wars' official social accounts have confirmed the release windows for multiple upcoming TV shows and projects. See below for the full expected 2026 Star Wars slate:

Maul: Shadow Lord

Lucasfilm

Star Wars is continuing to build on its successful animation empire with a new animated TV series focused on the iconic Sith Lord, Darth Maul. The animated series, Maul: Shadow Lord, was announced at Star Wars Celebration and is confirmed to be released in 2026.

Maul: Shadow Lord is confirmed to feature the voice talents of Sam Witwer, who has portrayed Darth Maul in several other Star Wars projects, including Star Wars Rebels and Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

The series will reportedly take place after the Clone Wars and follow Maul as he rebuilds his crime syndicate on a planet untouched by the Empire.

Star Wars Visions Presents: The Ninth Jedi

Disney+

2026 will also bring the first spin-off limited series from the animated anthology Star Wars: Visions. The new series will expand on the Season 1 episode titled 'The Ninth Jedi', which is also getting a sequel episode in the third season of Star Wars Visions, set to release in October 2025.

Following this, the story of Kara and Juro will continue in 2026's The Ninth Jedi series, which will comprise longer stories than the animated shorts in Visions.

Writer and director Kenji Kamiyama told fans during Star Wars Celebration that the Season 3 episode, titled 'Child of Hope' "ends with Kara's departure to look for her father." This story will continue in Star Wars Visions Presents: The Ninth Jedi, which explore the origins of the color-changing lighstabers that Kara's father invented.

Ahsoka - Season 2

Disney+

Ahsoka Season 2 has just begun production, so the popular Star Wars series' release window is likely to also be in 2026.

The Star Wars: Clone Wars and Star Wars: Rebels live-action sequel series brings many popular animated characters to life, including Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Hera, and Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren. As was revealed at Star Wars Celebration, Season 2 of Ahsoka will also bring back Hayden Christensen to play Ahsoka's old Jedi master, Anakin Skywalker.

The Mandalorian and Grogu

Disney+

While The Mandalorian got its start on Disney+ with three successful seasons, Mando (Pedro Pascal) and his young ward, Grogu are headed to the big screen next in The Mandalorian & Grogu.

The Mandalorian & Grogu is currently the only confirmed big-screen release in the Star Wars universe for 2026, with the film confirmed for a May 22 release date.

The movie will continue the story of the Disney+ show and also features some exciting new characters, like Jeremy Allen White's Rotto the Hutt, and Sigourney Weaver's mysterious new Star Wars role.