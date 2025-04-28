Rosario Dawson Shares First Ahsoka Season 2 BTS Photo

Star Wars fans got their first behind-the-scenes look at Ahsoka Season 2, courtesy of series star and franchise regular Rosario Dawson.

Rosario Dawson's First BTS Ahsoka Season 2 Pic Hits Social Media

Ahsoka Tano actress Rosario Dawson shared the first behind-the-scenes image from the set of Ahsoka Season 2, confirming that production is underway.

While viewers can only see her legs and boots, the Instagram picture includes a shadow of Dawson in full costume, complete with lekku on top of her head. Dawson also included the caption, "& we’re off…to galaxies far, far away….!," confirming her comeback for her iconic Star Wars heroine:

Instagram

Ahsoka is only one of nine characters who originally appeared in Star Wars Rebels to comprise Season 2's cast, bringing her team back together for the first time since 2023.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates!