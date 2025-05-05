New data revealed Ahsoka Season 1 made Disney+ less money than some had initially thought. The Star Wars streaming series, from Clone Wars creator Dave Filoni, was released on the Disney-owned platform in 2023, adding a new chapter to his ongoing Star Wars: Rebels story told through the eyes of Rosario Dawson's titular Jedi. The show was met with largely positive reviews, earning it a second season order, which is expected to debut sometime in 2026.

According to new streaming, Disney+'s Ahsoka series made the streamer less money than other series of the time, Andor Season 1 and The Book of Bobas Fett. This may surprise some, as Ahsoka has been considered a win for the galaxy far, far away in an era where successes on all fronts have been relatively few and far between.

The new information comes by way of Parrot Analytics (via The Wrap), disclosing that, in the data analysis firm's findings, Ahsoka Season 1 only managed to bring in approximately $220 million in subscriber revenue for Disney+ during its run, trailing behind both Andor Season 1 (~$315 million) and The Book of Boba Fett (~$310 million) during their respective runs.

Parrot Analytics

This may shock some longtime Star Wars fans, as both comparables have been viewed as not the bona fide success that Ahsoka is widely considered for one reason or another.

The Book of Boba Fett was broadly panned upon its release, making it one of the lowest-rated Star Wars Disney+ series in the history of the brand (read more about why The Book of Boba Fett failed here) and damning any potential conversations for a second season.

Andor Season 1, while critically acclaimed (and spawning a second season that is in the midst of airing), has had this narrative attached to it since its release that it underperformed from a viewership perspective.

Yet, according to Parrot's new data, both these titles still outpaced Ahsoka in terms of revenue made.

The Ahsoka team is already hard at work on Season 2 of the Disney+ series, yet again focusing on Rosario Dawson's Jedi Ahsoka Tano. This time, the series will center primarily in another galaxy entirely from the one fans traditionally know the Star Wars franchise to take place in, as Ahsoka and Natasha Liu Bordizzo's spunky Sabrine Wren were stranded there at the end of Season 1. Season 2 is reportedly getting set for a release sometime in 2026.

While the series will see plenty of familiar faces from the first season reprise their roles, including Eman Esfandi as Ezra Bridger, Lars Mikkelson as Grand Admiral Thrawn, and Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Hera Syndulla, it is also set to introduce new actors to the franchise like Games of Thrones star Rory McCann (who will take over the role of Baylan Skoll from Season 1 actor Ray Stevenson).

Why Did Ahsoka Miss Disney+'s Financial Mark?

Lucasfilm

This new streaming data will feel out of the blue for many Star Wars fans, but there may be a reason Ahsoka did not perform as well financially as other shows like The Book of Boba Fett or Andor Season 1.

Ultimately, it could have been due to a variety of factors. The Book of Boba Fett, despite missing the mark critically, came at a time when the idea of Star Wars on streaming was still relatively novel (being only the second live-action series from the brand after The Mandalorian).

Also, both Boba Fett and Andor may have benefited from being based on characters from the Star Wars films. While being celebrated by the fans who know her, Ahsoka Tano is still a largely unknown name for the general Star Wars-loving masses.

Simply put, most people see the Star Wars movies, and that is it. So, the idea of tuning into a live-action series that bears the name of a character they have no history with could have stunted its earnings ceiling right out of the gate.

Of course, more and more Star Wars fans are seeing the light that is Ahsoka Tano as The Clone Wars and Star Wars: Rebels continue to win people over on Disney+.

So, Ahsoka Season 2 could be a slightly different story, as more people have become familiar with the character since that first batch of episodes was released in 2023, especially as fans get teases of the exciting story to come in Ahsoka's second season.