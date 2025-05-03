Ahsoka Season 2 Confirmed to Give 4 Fan-Favorite Characters More Screentime

Four popular Star Wars characters are confirmed to appear more in Ahsoka Season 2. The Disney+ series is a sequel to the animated shows Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels, and fans were excited to see several favorite characters brought to life in live-action for the first time.

Season 1 of Ahsoka primarily focused on Rosario Dawson's Ahsoka Tano as she traveled to a distant galaxy to stop Grand Admiral Thrawn from reassembling his forces. That journey brought the Jedi into contact with several allies, who all have a bigger part to play in the second season of the Star Wars series.

Ahsoka Characters With Bigger Roles in Season 2

Thrawn

Disney+

The overarching villain of Star Wars Rebels made his live-action debut in Ahsoka Season 1 (played by returning voice actor Lars Mikkelsen). The whereabouts of the dangerous Chiss officer was revealed in Ahsoka, as Thrawn had taken refuge on the far-away planet of Peridea, managing to amass a force of Night Troopers and escape in the finale.

Thrawn appeared in three episodes of Ahsoka Season 1, but Dave Filoni confirmed at Star Wars Celebration 2025 that the evil admiral has a bigger part to play in Season 2. The director teased that half of the new season is "a really big battle" and that "Thrawn will be involved:"

"Half of it is a really big battle, there is going to be a war in our Star Wars. Like an all-out throwdown... Because we want that, and Thrawn will be involved, you'll see a lot more of him."

Hera Syndulla

Disney+

Mary Elizabeth Winstead's General Hera Syndulla operated in the background of much of Ahsoka Season 1, offering support to Ahsoka on her journey to find Thrawn and Ezra, while rallying the New Republic to their cause. Fans also saw Hera act as a mother as she solely parented her and Kanan's son, Jacen.

Filoni said that fans will "see a lot more of Hera" and that she will be "directly part of the action" in Ahsoka Season 2. With Filoni's teases that Ahsoka will include a large battle, it seems Hera's role as a General and pilot of the New Republic could be crucial if their side is to win.

Ezra Bridger

Disney+

Ezra (Eman Esfandi) was another missing piece of the puzzle in Ahsoka Season 1 and was a motivator for Sabine to join Ahsoka on her quest to find Thrawn (and hopefully find her old friend at the same time). This was true as Ezra had been hiding with the Noti on Peridea.

According to Filoni, Season 2 will involve "a lot more of Ezra." Now that Ezra has been reunited with Hera and escaped Peridea, his intentions are likely to repay the favor to Sabine and Ahsoka by rescuing them from their imprisonment on the far-away planet.

Chopper

Disney+

The reliable and snarky Star Wars Rebels droid Chopper played a small part in Ahsoka Season 1, often assisting Hera and Ahsoka in their mission.

Due to fan demand, Filoni confirmed he'd "put a lot more Chopper" into Season 2 of Ahsoka (a character for whom the director also provides the voice). He also added that Chopper "does some really messed up stuff" in the new season, which aligns with the droid's mischievous personality from Star Wars Rebels.

"Because you guys made such a big deal about it, I've put a lot more Chopper in... he does some really messed up stuff."

BONUS: Zeb

Disney+

The only remaining Star Wars Rebels crew member who did not appear in Ahsoka's first season was the gruff Lasat rebel, Zeb Orrelios (Steve Blum). Zeb made his live-action debut in a cameo on The Mandalorian Season 3, confirming the character had joined the forces of the New Republic. He's also set to reappear in The Mandalorian & Grogu in 2026.

Filoni said that he "[wanted] his toy back", so decided to "put Zeb in Ahsoka" in Season 2, which will hopefully eventually lead to a full live-action reunion between the entire Ghost crew:

"Because you guys asked for it and because Jon's been playing with him so much and I want my toy back, we put Zeb in Ahsoka."

Ahsoka Season 2 recently began filming and does not have a confirmed release date.