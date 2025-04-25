Ahsoka Season 2 Confirmed to Include 9 'Star Wars Rebels' Characters

The cast list for Ahsoka Season 2 confirms the Star Wars Rebels reunion has only just begun.

Season 1 of the Rosario Dawson-led series not only revisited Ahsoka Tano's Clone Wars past but brought her Star Wars Rebels costars into the live-action MandoVerse to continue their respective stories.

Now that filming is underway, and thanks to Star Wars Celebration 2025, fans now know which returning Rebels characters are confirmed for the Disney+ show's next season.

9 Star Wars Rebels Characters Appearing in Ahsoka Season 2

Ahsoka

Ahsoka Tano

While Ahsoka Tano is the titular character of Ahsoka on Disney+, her MandoVerse story is inextricably tied to her history with the Ghost crew from Star Wars Rebels.

For instance, Season 1 of the Disney+ series focused on Ahsoka Tano accepting her role as Sabine Wren's master while confronting her own padawan past. Since the finale ended with the duo stranded on Peridea, Season 2 is expected to further explore their master-apprentice relationship, as well as also Ahsoka's ties to the Mortis gods, whose statues are mysteriously located in this other galaxy.

Sabine

Lucasfilm

Played by Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Star Wars Rebels' artistic Mandalorian warrior experienced her own breakthrough with the Force after reuniting with her Ghost crew companion, Ezra Bridger.

Season 2 is expected to show Sabine Wren's ongoing journey with the Force and Ahsoka as she and her master explore the mystery of Peridea.

Hera

Lucasfilm

The pilot of the Ghost and key member in the creation of the Rebel Alliance during Star Wars Rebels, Ahsoka Season 1 showed Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) as a mother to Jacen Syndulla, Kanan's son, and a general of the struggling New Republic.

Since the finale ended with Hera's reunion with Ezra, the two will likely be working together in Season 2 to confront the threat of Thrawn and rescue their Rebels family.

Ezra

Lucasfilm

After disappearing with Thrawn at the end of Star Wars Rebels, the animated show's star, Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi), didn't just reunite with Ahsoka and Sabine during Ahsoka but made it back to that galaxy far, far away by the season's conclusion.

While a rematch with Thrawn (and maybe with his new Kanan Jarrus-inspired lightsaber?) seems unavoidable for Season 2, Ezra is also back with Hera, who essentially raised him in Rebels, and where he will likely get to know young Force sensistive Jacen Syndulla who may need a master.

Zeb

Lucasfilm

A key member of the Star Wars Rebels crew, Garazeb "Zeb" Orrellios made his live-action debut in The Mandalorian Season 3 but was surprisingly absent from Ahsoka Season 1.

In addition to his role in 2026's The Mandalorian and Grogu, Zeb is confirmed to rejoin his Rebels family in Ahsoka's second season where banter is sure to abound between him, Ezra, and Chopper.

Thrawn

Lucasfilm

After a long exile on Peridea, Grand Admiral Thrawn, played by Lars Mikkelsen, is back in the post-war galaxy where the Galactic Empire has been defeated and the New Republic is struggling.

At Star Wars Celebration, Lucasfilm acknowledged Thrawn's alliance with the Nightsisters will continue in Ahsoka Season 2 and involve their planet of Dathomir.

Hyuang

Lucasfilm

Voiced by David Tennant, Ahsoka Season 1's ancient Jedi droid will be back for Ahsoka Season 2 and alongside Ahsoka and Sabine on Peridea.

During Star Wars Celebration 2025, Ahsoka Season 2 concept art suggested fans may see more lightsaber action from Hyuang but in the style of prequel villain, General Grievous.

Chopper

Lucasfilm

It wouldn't be a Star Wars Rebels reunion with Chopper.

The ever-catankerous astromech is confirmed to return for Ahsoka Season 2 where he's expected to play a bigger role and take part in action sequences.

Anakin Skywalker

Lucasfilm

The Chosen One is back! Hayden Christensen, who finally got to play Clone Wars Anakin in live-action in Ahsoka Season 1 was announced for Ahsoka Season 2 during Star Wars Celebration 2025.

While more of Anakin's Force ghost and flashback cameos are possible, his connection to the Mortis gods, and specifically The Father, could give Christensen more to do in the second season.

Lucasfilm has yet to announce a release date for Ahsoka Season 2.