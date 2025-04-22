Star Wars Celebration 2025: The 7 Biggest Announcements on New Movies & TV Shows

Chiba, Japan became a hotbed for new Star Wars announcements as Star Wars Celebration 2025 delivered new information on a handful of movies and TV series.

Plans for panels and events at the 2025 Star Wars Celebration were set in stone in early March, teasing news for upcoming projects from Lucasfilm and Disney. With Skeleton Crew being the studio's last release in January, anticipation has been building for what's coming next.

Biggest Announcements From Japan's Star Wars Celebration 2025

The Mandalorian and Grogu

Star Wars

The next movie from the Star Wars saga will be The Mandalorian and Grogu, following up on the story from all three seasons of Disney+'s The Mandalorian and other shows. Centered on Pedro Pascal's Din Djarin and his little green friend, the show will bring back one of the most popular duos in Star Wars history.

Star Wars executives Dave Filoni, Kathleen Kennedy, and Jon Favreau teased the duo's journey as they reunite with classic Star Wars heroes like Rebels' Zeb Orrelios. Newcomer Sigourney Weaver also took the stage at Celebration, reflecting on not having seen the series before she joined the movie's cast.

Complete with an appearance by a robotic Grogu, attendees got a look at an exclusive clip showing Grogu's Force powers and an action sequence with Din Djarin breaking into an AT-AT. He used his entire arsenal of weaponry, topped off by the flamethrower in his gauntlet.

The Mandalorian and Grogu is set to blast into theaters on May 22, 2026.

Star Wars: Starfighter

Star Wars

Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy took the Star Wars Celebration stage to finally confirm new information on his film. The movie will officially be titled Star Wars: Starfighter, and he shared the casting of Barbie star Ryan Gosling in the leading role.

Production is set to begin in Fall 2025, and the film will be set five years after the events of 2019's Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker. While Gosling's specific role was not revealed, he was said to be playing a brand-new character in this movie.

Star Wars: Starfighter will soar into theaters on May 28, 2027.

Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord

Star Wars

Lucasfilm's animation panel at Star Wars Celebration included news of a new Darth Maul-centric animated series, Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord, which will bring back the classic horned Sith antagonist.

Said to be set after the events of the final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, this show will feature Maul rising back to power to lead a new group of underworld factions. Fans in attendance at Star Wars Celebration saw an early look at the animation for the series via an in-room-only sizzle reel.

This new series is currently in production and will arrive on Disney+ sometime in 2026.

LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy – Pieces of the Past

Star Wars

LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy surprised many fans as one of the better pieces of Star Wars media to release in 2024, mashing up concepts from across the galaxy and bringing back beloved LEGO icons like Jedi Bob.

Now, another four-part season is on the way, with Sig and Yesi being joined some peculiar-looking characters. A LEGO Brickheadz version of Ahsoka Tano joins the crew, as played by Star Wars veteran actress Ashley Eckstein.

In addition, a giant brick-built Chewbacca is along for the ride, as well as the obscure Bugs Bunny homage Jaxxon T. Tumperakki, who originated from the original Star Wars comics produced by Marvel and will be played by Sonic the Hedgehog's own Ben Schwartz.

LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy – Pieces of the Past premieres on Disney+ on September 19, 2025.

Star Wars Visions Season 3

Star Wars

Another animated series that received fanfare at Star Wars Celebration was Star Wars Visions, which is returning for a third season.

The anthology show will feature a plethora of original stories from Studio Trigger, WIT Studio, Project Studio Q, Polygon Pictures, and David Production. Fan-favorite episodes from Season 1, "The Duel" and "The Ninth Jedi," will also get follow-ups this season from ANIMA/Kamikaze Douga and Production IG, respectively.

Kinema Citrus Co. will also be pulling double duty this season, creating a continuation to the Season 1 "The Village Bride" and bringing an all-new story in the form of "Yuko's Treasure."

Star Wars Visions Season 3 will premiere on Disney+ on October 29, 2025.

Star Wars Visions Presents - The Ninth Jedi

Star Wars

In addition to the show's third season, Visions is expanding even further with the introduction of Star Wars Visions Presents. The spinoff will pave the way for a series of limited series, the first of which is Star Wars Visions – The Ninth Jedi.

The upcoming show will continue the story of Lah Kara, who was introduced in Visions Season 1's "The Ninth Jedi" and whose story will also be featured in Season 3's "Child of Hope."

Those shorts' writer and director Kenji Kamiyama will be working as a supervising director on the upcoming series and teased that the show will feature color-changing lightsabers that alter their appearance based on a user's allegiance within the Force.

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures Season 3

Star Wars

The final project feature at Star Wars Celebration was Season 3 of Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures, which will stream on Disney+ and air on Disney Jr. this fall (read more about age-appropriate content regarding Star Wars animated shows).

The story continues behind Kai Brightstar, Lys Solay, Nash Durango, RJ-83, and the new Jedi initiate Nubs, who introduced a sizzle reel of footage for fans in attendance.

Season 3 will also introduce a new trio of quirky droids named Beepers, Dozer, and Gigi, along with other characters like Dotti from "Dotti’s Droid Depot" and droid builder/tinkerer Rek Minuu.

Star Wars released a trailer for Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures Season 3, which can be seen below: