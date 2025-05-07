Star Wars Confirms Its 8 Next Movies Releasing In 2026 & Beyond

Star Wars has confirmed eight new movies for the star-faring franchise coming in 2026 and beyond. The Disney-owned sci-fi series has been without any meaningful theatrical output since 2019 (outside of special anniversary re-releases), with the last new film coming from the brand being the Skywalker Saga-closing Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker.

As part of the franchise's presence at the bi-annual Star Wars Celebration, it was revealed that eight new movies are on the official Lucasfilm slate for the next couple of years, and two already have release dates to mark down on the calendar:

"One of several theatrical projects still in development from Lucasfilm, including films by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, James Mangold, Taika Waititi and a new trilogy by Simon Kinberg, Levy’s film — 'Star Wars: Starfighter' — will star Gosling and go into production starting this fall."

Star Wars has notably been missing from theaters since 2019. Thankfully for fans, though, the wait for new Star Wars movies will finally end next year, kicking off a new era of Star Wars storytelling on the big screen.

After many false starts over the years, with filmmakers coming and going and shifting priorities several times, this confirmation of movies is the most concrete information fans have gotten on the franchise's theatrical plans going forward in years.

Every Star Wars Movie Being Released in 2026 & Beyond

The Mandalorian and Grogu

Lucasfilm

The most imminent of these new Star Wars movies, and the one so obvious it was not included in the brand's most recent press blast listing these upcoming film projects, is Jon Favreau's The Mandalorian and Grogu.

The Mando movie kicks off this new era of Lucasfilm at the cinema on May 22, 2026, following a rip-rollicking adventure across the galaxy featuring the franchise's Disney+ figureheads Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu/Baby Yoda.

The Mandalorian and Grogu will mark the Mandoverse's first foray into big-screen storytelling, bringing along new additions to the Star Wars world like Sigourney Weaver as a willy Rebel pilot and Jeremy Allen White as a grown-up, jacked take on Clone Wars character Rotta the Hutt.

Star Wars: Starfighter

Lucasfilm

The only other upcoming Star Wars movie with an official release date is also the most recently announced. Star Wars: Starfighter will see Deadpool & Wolverine filmmaker Shawn Levy hop into the driver's seat of a Star Wars film for the first time with Barbie's Ryan Gosling along for the ride as its leading star.

The upcoming Star Wars story will be the first film in the franchise to take place after Rise of Skywalker on the timeline. It is assumed to tell the tale of a pilot or group of pilots in the Star Wars universe, with many colloquially calling it "Top Gun in space."

Production on Starfighter is reported to start this fall, priming it for a May 28, 2027, release date.

New Jedi Order Movie

Lucasfilm

Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy's New Jedi Order movie still has no release information having been made public, but that does not make it any less exciting. The post-Rise of Skywalker story will see Daisy Ridley return to her Sequel Trilogy role as the plucky scavenger-turned-Jedi Rey Skywalker, leading the next generation of Jedi knights.

Since its announcement at Star Wars Celebration 2023, the New Jedi Order movie has had some hiccups in development, going through several writing teams at this point.

However, with The Bourne Ultimatum scribe George Nolfi now on board the project, the movie seems more solid than it ever has been as something that will see the light of day.

Dawn of the Jedi Movie

Lucasfilm

Jumping to the complete opposite side of the Star Wars timeline from the New Jedi Order movie is James Mangold's Dawn of the Jedi. This film, from the Logan and A Complete Unknown filmmaker, will travel back to the beginning of the Jedi order, recounting the story of the very first Jedi and the origins of the force-wielding warriors.

The movie was first announced at Star Wars Celebration 2023 and has been described as a "biblical epic" that takes inspiration from cinematic greats like Ben Hur. Mangold has said that the movie will tell the story of "how the Force came to be known, understood, wielded, and harnessed," making it a must-watch for longtime Star Wars fans.

A specific release date for the Dawn of the Jedi movie has not been announced, but with Mangold's next project still unknown, there is a chance it could be the next project from the fan-favorite director.

Untitled Taika Waititi Movie

Lucasfilm

After years of silence, Taika Waititi's untitled Star Wars movie has recently seen some signs of life. The Taika Waitit Star Wars project was first revealed to the public in May 2020, with nothing but a stylized Star Wars logo and Waititi attached to direct a movie in the franchise.

Since then, news on the project has been relatively scarce. This was so much the case that some had speculated over whether the movie had been quietly cancelled and would go to live on in Star Wars purgatory with the likes of Rogue Squadron and Star Wars 1616.

However, fans finally heard something about the movie again at Star Wars Celebration 2025. At the Tokyo-based event, Lucasfilm head Kathleen Kennedy reiterated that the movie is happening, and they now have Poor Things writer Tony McNamara helping out in writing the script (via ScreenRant):

"Taika is on Taika time. All I can tell you is that there is no one like him, and what he has done up to this point is so unique and so great and really funny. And I have just continually said to him, 'Look, when you feel that you're ready, and you can really devote the time, we're going to do it.' The great thing is that we brought a wonderful writer in, Tony McNamara, who's done incredible work, he did 'Poor Things' and he did 'The Great.' He has a wonderful sense of humor and works really well with Taika. So, we'll see."

Untitled Simon Kinberg Movie Trilogy

Lucasfilm

While all of the other movies on the list are being developed as stand-alone Star Wars projects (with the potential for sequels if they warrant them), Lucasfilm already has its eyes on its next major trilogy.

The Untitled Simon Kinberg Movie Trilogy was first reported upon in late 2024, with some taking the initial reveal to mean he would pen the scripts to what will become Episode X, XI, and XII.

The new numbered trilogy aspect of Kinberg's Star Wars project has not been confirmed. However, fans do know that the former Star Wars Rebels writer's movies will take place after Episode IX on the timeline, and a script is expected to be done for the first movie by June of this year.