New Star Wars Movie: Ryan Gosling In Talks For Deadpool & Wolverine Director's Standalone Star Wars Film, Details

The man behind Deadpool & Wolverine & Free Guy might be in line to team up with a Barbie star for a Stat Wars project!

By Richard Nebens Posted:
Deadpool, Shawn Levy, Ryan Gosling

Deadpool & Wolverine's Shawn Levy is reportedly set to work with Ryan Gosling on his mysterious up-and-coming Star Wars movie.

Levy made history for Marvel Studios upon his first collaboration with Disney, which came in 2024 with Deadpool & Wolverine. That team-up became one of the year’s biggest successes, as the threequel became the highest-grossing R-rated movie of all-time and earned rave reviews from critics and fans.

Levy has also been in line to join the Star Wars universe since 2022 following his highly-regarded work on Netflix’s The Adam Project. Now, as that project inches closer to being made, Levy seems to have gotten one particular big gun in tow for a starting role.

Deadpool 3's Shawn Levy Teams Up with Ryan Gosling for Star Wars Movie

Ryan Gosling in Movie
Ryan Gosling

According to The Hollywood Reporter's Borys Kit, Barbie star Ryan Gosling is in negotiations with Disney to star in Shawn Levy's upcoming untitled Star Wars movie. This will be Levy's second major collaboration with Disney after leading the way on the hit 2024 summer blockbuster Deadpool & Wolverine.

As of writing, Gosling's potential role is still a mystery, as is the specific story being told in the movie.

However, it is also said to be a standalone story, separate from the story being told in the next main Skywalker Saga trilogy, which should come in Episode X through Episode XII.

Levy has also avoided speaking much on this movie, even avoiding a question about a potential Kylo Ren inclusion in the cast.

It is currently unclear when this movie could begin filming or when it could come to theaters. Currently, the only Star Wars movie with a confirmed release date is The Mandalorian & Grugu, which is set to debut on May 22, 2026.

