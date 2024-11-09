After a long wait, fans now know the exact date and time when Deadpool & Wolverine will begin streaming on Disney+.

The MCU’s first-ever R-rated movie became a bonafide hit behind Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, and director Shawn Levy. It became Marvel Studios’ first billion-dollar box office hit since 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home and finished as 2024’s second-highest-grossing film with a $1.3 billion haul.

Deadpool & Wolverine will make Disney+ history upon its arrival as the first Disney-distributed R-rated film to stream on the platform. Following its initial July 26 release in theaters, the wait for its streaming debut has been a long one, but that wait is finally over as the year draws closer to an end.

When Exactly Will Deadpool & Wolverine Stream on Disney+

Marvel Studios' Deadpool and Wolverine is officially confirmed to begin streaming on Disney+ starting on Wednesday, November 12. As is the case with past MCU movies, the Deadpool threequel will be available to stream starting at 12 a.m. PT/3 a.m. ET.

Marvel is also celebrating the upcoming release by promoting the entire trilogy with banners on Disney+'s homepage.

Starting things off is 2016's Deadpool, Ryan Reynolds' first R-rated romp as the titular Merc with a Mouth. This film also introduces fans to characters like Colossus, Vanessa, and Negasonic Teenage Warhead as Wade Wilson gets his powers from the villainous Francis Freeman/Ajax.

Disney+

Next up is 2018's Deadpool 2, which brings Wade back to fight a scary new villain in Julian Dennison's Russell/Firefist. Along with some major supporting actors making up Team X-Force, Deadpool 2 even featured a short cameo from Brad Pitt, adding to another round of raunchy hilarity from Fox.

Disney+

Finally, Marvel Studios got its first crack at Wade in 2024's Deadpool & Wolverine, which brought Hugh Jackman's hero back after Wolverine's tragic death in 2017's Logan. Filled with cameos from across the Marvel multiverse, this film gives Ryan Reynolds his first adventure close to the MCU's Sacred Timeline.

Disney+

What Took Deadpool & Wolverine So Long to Hit Disney+?

The question of why Deadpool & Wolverine's Disney+ debut was so delayed has a fairly simple answer: it was one of Disney's biggest successes of the year.

In recent years, MCU movies have come to Disney+ approximately 90 days after their theatrical debuts. Deadpool & Wolverine pushed well past that with a 109-day gap between its theatrical and streaming debuts after seeing such impressive returns both critically and financially.

Amongst the numerous box office records Deadpool & Wolverine set, it had the sixth-highest opening weekend return in movie history. The threequel remained at the top of the box office charts for three straight weekends and did not drop out of the top five until late September.

Marvel brought dozens of massive spoilers and surprises in Deadpool 3, which have driven the threequel to highs the MCU has not seen in years.

This movie will also kick off a run of multiple upcoming R-rated movies and TV shows across the MCU landscape, as Deadpool proved how big of a winner R-rated superhero projects can be when done right.

Deadpool & Wolverine will begin streaming on Disney+ at 12 a.m. PT/3 a.m. ET on Tuesday, November 12.