After crossing the line further than any other MCU movie, Deadpool & Wolverine is set to make streaming history on Disney+.

Deadpool & Wolverine is no stranger to making history. It became the highest-grossing R-rated film of all time, surpassing the likes of Joker and Oppenheimer.

Bringing Ryan Reynolds's and Hugh Jackman's bombastic talents into the MCU was a smash success and a sign of change for Marvel Studios and Disney.

Deadpool & Wolverine Set To Make Disney+ History

Deadpool & Wolverine

The upcoming Disney+ release of Deadpool & Wolverine marks a significant milestone: It will be the first-ever R-rated Disney-distributed movie to stream on the platform.

Unlike other R-rated films available through Disney+ with Hulu, this release is first and foremost on Disney+, signaling a shift in the streamer’s content strategy.

Deadpool & Wolverine is already primed for its streaming release, with the R-rating prominently featured on the Disney+ page.

Disney+

While Deadpool 1, Deadpool 2, and Logan are already on the platform, they were distributed by 20th Century Fox before Disney's acquisition.

This move reflects Disney's new media strategy as a growing conglomerate. Disney+ is expanding beyond its family-friendly roots as a platform for all audiences.

When Will Deadpool & Wolverine Begin Streaming?

Now that Deadpool & Wolverine is finally slowing down at the box office, audiences are ready to watch the MCU's only 2024 release at home.

Marvel Studios' 2023 pattern has seen films debuting on Disney+ around 89 days after their theatrical release, with titles like Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 following this trend:

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania - 89 days

- 89 days Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 - 89 days

- 89 days The Marvels - 89 days

If it follows this pattern, Deadpool & Wolverine could begin streaming by October 23.

However, a later release date is possible given its impressive box office success. With its digital platform release expected in early October, this could potentially push the Disney+ debut into November or December.

Comparing Marvel Studios' latest smash hit to 2023's July Barbenheimer phenomenon, Barbie's streaming release was 147 days after opening, breaking the norm at Warner Bros.

Deadpool & Wolverine could do the same thing for Marvel Studios and Disney+, making a holiday-season streaming release around Christmas plausible.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now available for online purchase on digital platforms and is still playing in select theaters.