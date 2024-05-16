The Disney+ version of the Deadpool & Wolverine trailer isn't quite the same as its original counterpart, with some lines being censored to make it more family-friendly.

Two official trailers for Deadpool 3 have released already, and they are both filled to the brim with the R-rated meta humor Deadpool is known for.

The Deadpool movies and Logan are unquestionably adult movies, with Deadpool and Deadpool 2 boasting the aforementioned not-safe-for-work humor and Logan featuring some of the most gory content in any Marvel movie ever.

As such, it makes complete sense that Deadpool & Wolverine will pull from both, making for a movie that is, unsurprisingly, not family-friendly in the least.

What Lines Were Changed in the Deadpool 3 Trailer?

The version of the first trailer for Deadpool & Wolverine — which originally released back in February — that fans can find on Disney+ has seen two lines changed and made more suitable for younger audiences.

The first is near the 0:33 timecode in the original trailer, and the fact that it was changed for Disney+ is incredibly ironic given its content.

In the original trailer, Ryan Reynolds' Wade Wilson says "Pegging isn't new for me, friendo. But it is for Disney."

The changed line replaces the word "Pegging" with "The R-rating," making the full line, "The R-rating isn't new for me, friendo. But it is for Disney."

Clearly, his observation is not wrong, given that Deadpool couldn't even use the term "pegging" on Disney's streaming platform.

The other change is around 1:44 in the original trailer. Instead of saying "Oh my f--k!" like he does in the standard version of the trailer, Wade says the cleaner "O-M-G!" on Disney+.

Will Deadpool & Wolverine Be Censored on Disney+?

Since Deadpool & Wolverine's trailer needed to be censored on Disney+, fans may be worried that the movie itself will see similar treatment

Given that both Deadpool and Deadpool 2 — which are part of the Fox Marvel universe anyway — are on Disney+ as they originally released, it would be surprising to see Deadpool & Wolverine censored on streaming.

There is also precedent for not-safe-for-work content on Disney+, even before the Hulu bundle brought its repertoire of projects onto the platform. Granted, some of the more adult-oriented projects on Disney+ require child safety settings to be turned off.

The Netflix-original MCU series are all rated TV-MA. Daredevil does not keep its language family-friendly, The Defenders features people sleeping together (and the camera not cutting away), and that isn't even to mention the level of gore many of these shows feature.

Right around the same time those Netflix shows were officially canonized, Echo released with the MCU's next TV-MA rating. Still, Deadpool & Wolverine will hold the title for the first R-rated made-for-MCU movie.

Perhaps the trailer remains censored so it can reach a wider audience — the goal of a trailer is ultimately advertising, which means finding as large an audience as possible.

Regardless, Deadpool & Wolverine will release in theaters in all of its R-rated glory on July 26.

