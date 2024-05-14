A supposed early reaction to a test screening held for Deadpool & Wolverine surfaced online.

As late July fast approaches, the hype for Deadpool & Wolverine only seems to build. 2024’s lone MCU film seeks to deliver R-rated excitement with many laughs interspersed.

The movie will see Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman’s iconic Marvel characters pitted against a threat that could spell certain doom for the Multiverse.

Positive Early Word on Deadpool 3’s Quality

Marvel

On The Hot Mic podcast, co-host Jeff Sneider shared what he heard about the reactions to Deadpool & Wolverine from a test screening that was held for the film, noting that it is reportedly “really good:”

“This is like my little Marvel update here: Deadpool came in really good. That is early word.”

Marvel Studios often holds test screenings for its upcoming movies, but they are typically only for Marvel employees and those associated with the company. Although many test screenings can be open to the public, Marvel’s are not.

If this pre-release reaction wasn’t enough to get fans excited, director Shawn Levy recently hyped up Deadpool & Wolverine to The Associated Press.

According to Levy, the threequel can be likened to classic ‘80s “two hander stories” like Planes, Trains and Automobiles, in which the two leads are stuck together but don’t exactly see eye to eye:

“It’s a really interesting duo. They’re built for huge conflict with each other because they’re so different individually. But that makes for a very interesting story, because the best two hander stories, whether it’s ‘Midnight Run’ or ‘48 Hours’ or ‘Planes, Trains and Automobiles,’ yes, it’s littered with conflict. But it’s ultimately about something more as well and that’s what audiences will see.”

Additionally, the filmmaker said that Deadpool & Wolverine’s objective is “audience delight,” adding that fans are “in for a very fun ride:”

“The movie is built for audience delight. I think that (they’re) in for a very fun ride.”

Why Anticipation for Deadpool 3 Is High

As of writing, there are less than three months left until Deadpool & Wolverine slices, dices, and swears its way into theaters everywhere. Viewers are already chomping at the bit to check out the film, and as July 26 draws nearer, expect hype levels to skyrocket.

With Wade Wilson and Logan teaming up on a Multiversal misadventure and plenty of cameos in store, Deadpool 3 is poised to hit it big with global audiences.

Not only does this surefire blockbuster release at the tail end of July, but a mere day after it enters cinemas in earnest, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige is slated to take the stage at San Diego Comic-Con’s Hall H to reveal new details on a myriad of upcoming MCU projects.

Indeed, this summer will be a great time to be a Marvel fan.

Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine hits theaters on July 26.

