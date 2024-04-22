Here's the truth about Deadpool & Wolverine's upcoming slate of popcorn buckets.

The discussion around theatrically released popcorn buckets has hit an all-time high in 2024 following the infamous sandworm container based on the Dune: Part Two creatures.

In response to the Dune 2 bucket, Ryan Reynolds previously teased fans, hinting at a Deadpool-themed popcorn bucket, stating, "Wait till you see the Deadpool popcorn bucket."

This has led to speculation from fans and official comments by Marvel Studios on the potential for any outlandish Deadpool & Wolverine buckets.

Debunking the Fake Deadpool & Wolverine Popcorn Bucket

At CinemaCon on April 11, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige entered the Deadpool & Wolverine popcorn bucket discussion.

He joked about how much he loves that popcorn buckets "are taking over the world" and that "Deadpool himself" was asked to design a new bucket:

"I love the popcorn buckets that are taking over the world. I love a popcorn bucket that can capture the zeitgeist and go viral. We have asked Deadpool himself - and I do talk about these characters as if they're real because they're real to me - we've asked Deadpool to design a popcorn bucket for 'Deadpool and Wolverine.'"

Without spoiling any of the Deadpool & Wolverine buckets, Feige mentioned how other movies have "inadvertently" made "crude and rude" buckets but he's excited for fans to experience buckets "designed by Deadpool:"

"And I don't want to spoil it, but I will say there are some movies that inadvertently make crude and rude popcorn buckets, and then there are popcorn buckets designed by Deadpool. And I look forward to all of you experiencing that for yourself."

This led to some fan-made art of how a Deadpool-theme bucket could look, including this design by IGN:

IGN

BossLogic also shared his mock-ups for Deadpool & Wolverine popcorn buckets, with one vessel per character. These designs look oddly realistic despite the impractical mouth-hole to dispense the popcorn:

BossLogic

Official Deadpool & Wolverine Movie Merch

During CinemaCon, Disney revealed actual theater merchandise for Deadpool & Wolverine, including a popcorn bucket:

Disney

There's plenty to look forward to, including Deadpool sitting on a taxi cab, cups themed after both heroes, and a focus on the iconic Wolverine and Deadpool masks.

Likely, as the release grows closer, more will be revealed about potential Wolverine & Deadpool buckets that could turn some heads.

Typically, some popcorn buckets are exclusive to specific theater chains, like the sandworm was to AMC Theaters.

With plenty of extra dollars to be made, fans should expect several silly buckets and other merchandise to be available for purchase at AMC Theaters, Regal Cinemas, and more later this summer.

Deadpool & Wolverine hits theaters on July 26.

