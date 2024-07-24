Deadpool & Wolverine brings a new line of merchandise for fans to enjoy, including crazy and hilarious popcorn buckets from AMC, Regal, Cinemark, and other theater chains.

Marvel Studios is pulling out all the stops for its only theatrical movie of the year, which brings Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman's iconic Deadpool and Wolverine under the MCU umbrella.

The threequel is also the latest to enter the popcorn bucket war. This battle started earlier in 2024 with Dune: Part Two (whose buckets were inspired by sandworms) and Inside Out 2 (which used its main characters for its buckets).

Official Guide for Deadpool & Wolverine Popcorn Buckets

The following list includes information on where to purchase more than half a dozen popcorn buckets and other similar merchandise inspired by Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine.

This includes specifics on what merchandise is sold, where it is sold, and how much it costs:

AMC Theaters

AMC Theaters will be selling the now-famous/infamous Wolverine Popcorn Bucket inspired by the head of Hugh Jackman's James Howlett/Logan. Complete with the phrase "Designed by Deadpool" on the side, it's shaped like Wolverine's cowled head with his mouth wide open, where the popcorn is held.

This bucket retails for $29.99 plus tax and includes a large popcorn with purchase. It goes on sale on Thursday, July 25, and it can only be purchased at AMC Theaters.

AMC also offered the newly revealed Headpool bucket, inspired by the floating disembodied head version of the Merc with a Mouth. When the bucket is opened, popcorn is placed inside a disheveled mask and a helicopter hat.

This bucket also goes on sale on July 25 and will retail for $39.99 plus tax.

Apart from buckets, AMC is also offering GRIPPR cups with Deadpool and Wolverine's faces, which come with one of several mystery toppers. These toppers feature multiple characters such as the main titular heroes, Headpool, Babypool, and more.

Those cups come at a $24.99 price point plus tax.

Finally, AMC is taking a more basic route with movie-themed ceramic mugs for both Wade Wilson and Logan. Those are available for $21.99 plus tax.

Regal Movies

Regal Theaters

Regal Movies is selling popcorn buckets featuring Deadpool & Wolverine marketing images on the side, which can be ordered online.

Another piece of Deadpool & Wolverine merchandise is popcorn bucket toppers. These toppers show Deadpool and Wolverine sitting in theater chairs with their concessions. Deadpool is holding a soda while Wolverine angrily eats from a bag of popcorn.

These are available as a pair for $11.99.

Regal Theaters

At select Regal locations, fans can purchase the Babypool collectible popcorn and drink container. This shows Babypool cheering in a chair with a pacifier in his mouth and two bottles of milk in his cupholders.

Regal's Facebook page also listed the theater chain's Deadpool & Wolverine souvenir ceramic mug, which is shaped like Deadpool's head and mask along with a bit of his body as the base.

Regal Theaters

Regal's online store also offers a variety of Deadpool merchandise, including T-shirts, mugs, and even Funko Pops!.

This includes a popcorn bucket shaped like Deadpool's head, although it is currently out of stock.

Alamo Drafthouse

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema is selling the same Deadpool-themed popcorn bucket that is currently sold out at Regal. The bucket is shaped like Deadpool's head and can be opened from the top.

Along with the bucket, Alamo's theaters offer a Deadpool & Wolverine menu, which runs from July 23 until Sunday, August 11 and features Deadpool's most iconic favorite snack: chimichangas.

Cinemark Theaters

Cinemark is in the deep end of the Deadpool & Wolverine merchandise pool with multiple popcorn buckets, drink cups, and other merchandise for the MCU threequel.

A promotional video showcased a different kind of Wolverine popcorn bucket, which only uses the cowl from from new MCU costume that can be opened from the top.

Cinemark

Another smaller popcorn bucket is a yellow taxi cab, which features Ryan Reynolds' Wade Wilson sitting cross-legged on top in a relaxed pose.

Cinemark

Fans can also purchase unique drink containers inspired by the two leading characters. These containers show off their movie costumes and are somewhat shaped like human bodies, including square versions of their heads.

Cinemark

All of this merchandise is on sale at Cinemark theaters.

Yet another popcorn tin is also being planned for release—a simple red bucket with the movie's logo. Platforms on either side of it have small replicas of Deadpool and Wolverine in their own unique poses.

Cinemark

There is no confirmed release date for this tin yet as of writing.

Cineworld

Cineworld chains in the United Kingdom (UK) will allow fans to buy the Babypool popcorn and drink container, also available at Regal in the United States.

Cineworld

While the popcorn bucket is not available yet, it will be priced at £34.99. Fans can also purchase a large drink and sweet or salted popcorn for only £10 more.

Cineworld currently offers its own Deadpool and Wolverine cups for purchase, complete with individual cup toppers. Fans can choose between the two leading heroes for the toppers.

Cineworld

These cups and toppers are available for £9.99 each, which includes the purchase of a regular soft drink.

Deadpool & Wolverine arrives in theaters on Friday, July 26.

