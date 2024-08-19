AMC, Regal, Cinemark, and other chains will jump on the bandwagon with new collectible popcorn buckets for Warner Bros.' Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.

2024 quickly became the year of popcorn buckets as fans got to take all kinds of unique merchandise home from the theater.

Dune: Part Two and Deadpool & Wolverine even got into a heated, friendly battle featuring the Dune sequel's wild sandworm buckets and Deadpool 3's Logan-inspired Wolverine-mouth bucket, among other things.

Official Guide for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Popcorn Buckets

The following list includes information on where to purchase new merchandise for Warner Bros.' Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, including popcorn buckets.

This includes specifics on what merchandise is sold, where it is sold, and how much it costs:

Beetlejuice 2: Where To Buy AMC's Popcorn Bucket & Merch

As listed on Instagram by AMC, fans have the opportunity to purchase a popcorn bucket based on the Handbook for the Recently Deceased from 1988's Beetlejuice and 2024's Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.

AMC

This is the book Alec Baldwin's Adam Maitland and Geena Davis' Barbara Maitland see on their table after they first die in the original Beetlejuice.

While the video does not show much, the assumption is that the popcorn will go inside the opening cover, with the book acting as a bucket.

AMC

No official release or price details have been announced. However, based on when buckets for recent films have been released (including Inside Out 2 and Despicable Me 4), it should be available either on the film's September 6 release date or just before.

Beetlejuice 2: Where To Buy Regal's Popcorn Bucket and Collectibles

At Regal Cinemas (per Instagram), fans can purchase a unique popcorn bucket inspired by the Sandworm originally seen in Beetlejuice. This bucket directly competes with the Sandworm bucket developed for Dune: Part Two.

The Sandworm Collectible Container is shaped like a sandworm wrapped in a huge coil, with the inner head protruding out of the outer set of lips.

Regal Cinemas

Also shared on Instagram was the Tombstone Collectible Container. The bucket is shaped like one of Beetlejuice's tombstones, complete with skeletons on the top. It appears that it can be turned upside down to use for popcorn.

Regal also has the aforementioned Handbook for the Recently Deceased container from AMC available for sale, allowing more fans to take this one home.

The release date for these buckets is still unknown, but more information should come to the Regal Movies website once Beetlejuice Beetlejuice's release date gets closer.

Beetlejuice 2: Where To Buy Cinemark's Popcorn Bucket

A video from TikTok user @stephhcastle shared a look at new merchandise for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice available for purchase at the Cinemark theater chain. This specific video was taken at the Cinemark location in Downey, California.

This merch line includes a popcorn bucket of Beetlejuice himself. Fans see him on top of a striped container holding a sign that reads, "Never trust the living."

Cinemark

Also available is a popcorn bucket embodying the shape of a shrunken head from the original movie, complete with bulging eyes and a sewn-shut mouth.

Cinemark

Cinemark takes the merch line further with a collectible drink cup featuring Beetlejuice's advertisement from the original movie. This highlights his work as the "afterlife's leading bio-exorcist" and teases how to summon him by calling his name three times.

Cinemark

Information on pricing and the release date for these items is not listed yet.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice debuts in theaters on Friday, September 6.

