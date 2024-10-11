Special popcorn buckets at AMC, Regal, and Cinemark theaters will soon be released to commemorate the premiere of Venom: The Last Dance.

Themed popcorn buckets have recently become somewhat of a trend in the movie theater world, with many major releases such as Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, Dune: Part Two, and Deadpool & Wolverine all having their own unique buckets in different theater chains.

Venom: The Last Dance, which was confirmed to have a record-breaking runtime, will round out the trilogy of the Tom Hardy-led Venom films and explore new characters.

One of those new faces will be Knull, who many fans are interested in learning more about, especially regarding his powers and how he will fit into the saga as a whole.

Venom 3: Where To Buy Regal's Popcorn Buckets & Merch

Regal Cinemas is offering a slew of merchandise for Venom: The Last Dance, including a huge popcorn bucket that is modeled after Venom himself.

Regal Cinemas

The bucket, which was revealed via Regal's Instagram, specifically looks like a bust of Venom with an open mouth, which is where the popcorn will sit inside the bucket.

Regal Cinemas

Regal is also offering a special Venom-themed cup, which is modeled after the Symbiote and sports a miniature Venom face on the top.

It is also worth noting that Regal unveiled two different phone/controller holders. One is modeled after Venom's whole body and features his arms slightly raised and turned upward (so that the phone or controller can sit there), and the other looks the same but is modeled after Anti-Venom.

The Regal popcorn bucket and other merch haven't received an official date for when they will go on sale, but rumors suggest that it could be October 17 or 18, which would be one week before the movie's official premiere.

As of writing, the bucket has not been made available for purchase online, but considering fans have had the opportunity to buy past Regal popcorn buckets online, those wanting one for Venom: The Last Dance can expect them to be available at some point.

It is also important to mention that the Venom 3 popcorn bucket (and the other merch) do not have a price as of writing. However, due to the size of the bucket and how much Regal has charged for other buckets in the past, it will likely be somewhere around $40 USD.

Venom 3: Where To Buy Cinemark's Popcorn Buckets & Merch

Like Regal, Cinemark will also be releasing different merch for Venom: The Last Dance.

In an Instagram post from Cinemark, all of the merch that will be available for purchase was put on display.

Cinemark Theatres

The biggest and most expensive will be Cinemark's special Venom-themed popcorn bucket, which is modeled after Venom's head. There is a small lid on the top of the bucket (also the top of Venom's head) that opens up so fans can fill it with popcorn.

According to the post, the Venom head popcorn bucket will cost $25 USD and be available at select locations on Venom: The Last Dance's premiere date (Friday, October 25).

The other Venom 3 merch that Cinemark is releasing is already available to buy at select Cinemark theaters.

Cinemark Theatres

That merch includes a gray cup with Venom and a Symbiote-like web all around it ($15), a 44oz souvenir cup with Venom on it ($7.50), two popcorn tins ($15 each), and a plastic 170oz popcorn tub ($12.50).

As mentioned, all of the merch aside from the special popcorn bucket is already available at select Cinemark locations, but only while supplies last, so fans who want any of the cups, tins, or the tub only have a limited time to purchase them.

Venom 3: Where To Buy AMC's Merch

AMC is not releasing a special popcorn bucket for Venom: The Last Dance, but fans will have the chance to receive a special commemorative piece of merch if they attend the free Opening Night Fan Event for the movie.

The Venom: The Last Dance Opening Night Fan event will take place on Thursday, October 24 in select AMC locations around the United States. Fans can register for the event on AMC's website.

AMC Theatres

If fans attend the special event, they will receive a free Venom-themed cable organizer. The piece of merch features a miniature Venom, but his tongue can be used to wrap around cables such as phone chargers to keep them organized.

Venom: The Last Dance will premiere in theaters on Friday, October 25.