A vast array of popcorn buckets have been unveiled for Marvel Studios' upcoming blockbuster, Thunderbolts*.

Thunderbolts* is the final film in Marvel Studios' Phase 5 and is set to hit theaters in less than a month, bringing together a team of antiheroes including Bucky Barnes, Yelena Belova, and Red Guardian.

Early test screenings have reportedly been met with positive reactions, with industry insiders echoing the sentiment, noting that while Disney may be struggling with the marketing, audiences are responding well to the movie itself.

Thunderbolts: Where to Buy AMC's Popcorn Bucket & Merch

AMC Theatres

AMC Theatres has officially unveiled its exclusive Thunderbolts* popcorn bucket, shaped like the team's bullet-riddled limousine.

Shared on Instagram, the collectible lets fans scoop popcorn straight from the top of Alexei Shostakov’s "bucket of bolts," a nod to the chaotic vehicle seen in multiple Thunderbolts trailers.

In the film, the limo meets a dramatic end when Bucky Barnes, still wielding the same firearm from Captain America: The Winter Soldier, fires a shot that sends it hurtling through the air.

Alongside the popcorn bucket, AMC is also offering a limited-edition Thunderbolts* keychain (shared via X), complete with stylized asterisks in the movie's title treatment.

AMC Theatres

Both items will be available at select AMC locations, including IMAX screenings, though pricing details have yet to be announced.

Thunderbolts: Where to Buy Cinemark's Popcorn Bucket

Cinemark

Cinemark is joining the merch frenzy with a lineup of Thunderbolts* collectibles, previewed in a post on X.

The collection includes sleek gold and gray popcorn buckets, branded fountain drink cups, and a reusable tumbler featuring a twist-on lid and straw, all showcasing the film's full ensemble of antiheroes. While stylish, these items are relatively basic for superhero releases.

The standout piece is a Red Guardian helmet-shaped popcorn container, spotlighted in a video shared on Cinemark's Instagram.

Designed to resemble Alexei Shostakov's bold red helmet, the bucket opens at a notch above the brow and appears to hold a small or medium serving of popcorn; however, pricing for any of these items has not yet been revealed.

Cinemark

Thunderbolts: Where to Buy Regal's Popcorn Bucket

Regal

Regal Theatres is embracing the Thunderbolts* hype with its own line of exclusive merchandise, as teased in a recent post on X.

The chain is offering a collectible combo that includes a dark-toned popcorn bucket and matching fountain drink cup, keeping things sleek but simple in design. What sets Regal's offering apart is the addition of exclusive mini-figures based on characters like Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova.

These small-scale figures will be available for purchase at Regal locations when the film hits theaters, giving fans a chance to collect their favorite antiheroes in pocket-sized form. More details and pricing are expected closer to the movie's release

Thunderbolts: Where to Buy Alamo Drafthouse's Merch

Alamo Drafthouse

Alamo Drafthouse is offering a sleek and collectible way to toast the Thunderbolts with an exclusive pint glass available for pre-order. Announced on X, the glass features custom artwork by renowned Mutant artist César Moreno, bringing together Red Guardian, Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, and Taskmaster in a bold, stylized design.

Fans can add the pint glass to their Thunderbolts ticket purchase at participating Alamo locations, but availability is limited and only while supplies last.

The glass is a standout for collectors looking for something more permanent and functional than the usual popcorn buckets. It's a stylish tribute to the MCU's team of misfits and mercenaries.

Thunderbolts* crashes into theaters on May 2.