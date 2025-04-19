Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts Movie Gets Historic Rating

Marvel Studios next film Thunderbolts* is quickly approaching its release date, and the official rating for the film breaks an interesting MCU trend.

Thunderbolts* is essentially Marvel Studios' answer to The Suicide Squad. It focuses on an unlikely group of antiheroes who team up to take on missions for the government.

The signs for Marvel's new movie look promising, with Thunderbolts* receiving positive test screenings and an early review embargo.

Thunderbolts* Receives Specific Warning In Official Rating

Marvel Studios

The Classifications and Ratings Administration (CARA) has revealed Thunderbolts* official rating and the film has a surprising warning attached.

Thunderbolts* is rated PG-13 for "language," "thematic elements," and "suggestive and drug references:"

Rated PG-13 for strong violence, language, thematic elements, and some suggestive and drug references.

However, Thunderbolts' rating is unique because of its "strong violence" designation. This is the first PG-13-rated MCU film to be labeled with strong violence, which is a warning typically reserved for more mature films.

Deadpool & Wolverine received a similar warning in its rating description for "strong bloody violence," although this film was rated R.

MCU PG-13 films in the past often had intense violence or action warnings attached, as combat sequences are common in the superhero genre. However, Thunderbolts* receiving a "strong" violence warning suggests this MCU film may up the ante.

What to Expect From Thunderbolts' Action

If one thing has been made clear throughout the marketing for Thunderbolts*, it's that this film is packed full of action.

Scenes of Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova freefalling off of a skyscraper and Bucky Barnes flipping a car hint at the intense action and high-caliber stunts contained in the movie.

It also helps that the members of the Thunderbolts* crew are hand-to-hand fighters, with Yelena, Ghost, US Agent, Red Guardian, Winter Soldier, and Taskmaster all masters in close combat, hinting at some exciting and brutal fight sequences.

On top of that is the introduction of a new villain, Sentry. Lewis Pullman's character has been teased at having power beyond all of the Avengers, and the trailers have shown a glimpse at that devastating power, which could add to that violent warning in the film.

Thunderbolts* releases in cinemas on May 2, 2025.