MCU: Where Are the Avengers In Thunderbolts? Every Hero's Absence Explained

Thunderbolts* didn't feature any surprise help from the Avengers, but each has a good reason for their absence. Every so often, the MCU has a cataclysmic event that leaves fans wondering, "Where were the Avengers when all this was happening?" Well, Thunderbolts* posits that very question as it unleashes the threat of the Void upon New York City with a promise that the Avengers are not coming.

Thunderbolts* brings together six members of the MCU's B-team to serve as New York's defensive line against Lewis Pullman's Sentry. The leading figures who come along for the ride are Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), U.S. Agent (Wyatt Rusell), Red Guardian (David Harbour), and Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen).

Warning - The rest of this article contains spoilers for Thunderbolts*.

Originally going by the Thunderbolts, the ragtag team is ultimately able to stop Sentry and save New York without any support. Their efforts earn them a new and improved moniker in the MCU, as they are now going by the New Avengers ahead of their return in 2026's Avengers: Doomsday.

As the MCU is bigger than ever and no heroes came to save the day in Thunderbolts*, here are the current whereabouts of all its major players:

Captain America

Marvel Studios

The absence of Sam Wilson's Captain America is perhaps the most confusing, especially given his close friendship with Bucky Barnes. The Thunderbolts* post-credit scene confirms he is currently assembling his own team of Avengers, which may have taken him too far from New York to get there and help out.

Thor

Marvel Studios

As one of the MCU's most powerful heroes and a literal god, Chris Hemsworth's Thor would have been a helpful asset in taking on Sentry. However, he is currently traveling the cosmos helping those in need with his adopted daughter Love, so word of an Earthbound crisis may not have reached him.

Black Panther

Marvel Studios

After Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Letitia Wright's Shuri has taken over from the late Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa as Black Panther. But as her efforts are focused on Wakanda where she is based, it's easy to see why she passed up a New York vacation to help the Thunderbolts with their domestic issues.

Namor

Marvel Studios

As ruler of Talokan, Namor is in a similar boat to Black Panther with his focus on his kingdom (although he will play a major role in Avengers 5). Namor has avoided interfering with Western affairs his whole life, so he would be unlikely to meddle in the events of Thunderbolts*, especially given his anti-surface world beliefs.

Doctor Strange

Marvel Studios

Having developed a third eye after using the Darkhold, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness removed the magical Avenger from this reality. Fresh off meeting Charlize Theron's Clea, Doctor Strange took off to what appeared to be the Dark Dimension to help resolve an Incursion he caused in the Multiverse.

Hulk

Marvel Studios

Mark Ruffalo's Hulk returned to space in She-Hulk and returned home with a surprise for the family - his son, Skaar. Only time will tell what they are up to since returning to Earth, but fans can only imagine Bruce Banner is getting to grips with fatherhood, perhaps with the help of his family.

She-Hulk

Marvel Studios

Tatiana Maslany's gamma-infused attorney Jennifer Walters lives in Los Angeles, California, far away from where Thunderbolts* takes place in New York. As such, while she is likely still busy with her familiar blend of ass-kicking in the court and on the streets, she may be too far away from the action to help out.

Shang-Chi

Marvel Studios

Shang-Chi is one of the MCU's newest heroes, but he has already been welcomed into the wider world after meeting Wong, Captain Marvel, and Hulk. In terms of his whereabouts, he was last seen in San Fransisco, meaning he is far away from the chaos going on in Thunderbolts* and unable to join in.

Spider-Man

Marvel Studios

Tom Holland's Spider-Man is based in New York, and may well have been impacted by the events of Thunderbolts*, perhaps even being consumed by The Void with the many other civilians. He will return to screens next year in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which reportedly takes place alongside Avengers: Doomsday and could even reference the events of Thunderbolts*.

Captain Marvel

Marvel Studios

Brie Larson's Captain Marvel sat out decades of world-ending events due to her focus on the cosmos until Avengers: Endgame after Nick Fury's distress call. So, even though she moved back to Earth after The Marvels, it's not shocking to see her missing another major event, perhaps due to some business in space.

Monica Rambeau

Marvel Studios

In an unfortunate consequence of The Marvels, Monica Rambeau was trapped in another universe after going through a hole in space and time. The Marvels' post-credit scene twist left her with Binary, Beast, and the X-Men in another universe, presumably setting up her return in Avengers: Doomsday.

America Chavez

Marvel Studios

Having just found Earth-616 in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, America Chavez began magical training at Kamar-Taj at the end of the movie. As learning the mystic arts is no easy process, America Chavez is likely still in the midst of her training to join the ranks of Wong and Doctor Strange.

Wong

Marvel Studios

As the Sorcerer Supreme, Wong is often busy with magical and supernatural goings-on, usually sitting out most other major events. In terms of his current whereabouts, Wong was last seen at Kamar-Taj where he presumably still is, while also picking up the slack from Strange's absence at the Sanctum Sanctorum.

The Guardians of the Galaxy

Marvel Studios

The original Guardians of the Galaxy disbanded after Vol. 3 and were replaced by a new team including Rocket, Groot, Kraglin, Adam Warlock, Phyla, and Cosmo. The same goes for both teams in that they are operating in space, and thus will be preoccupied with intergalactic troubles.

Star-Lord

Marvel Studios

Chris Pratt's Peter Quill, aka Star-Lord, is back on Earth after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and living with his grandfather. That said, there have been no signs of him being active as a superhero on Earth since his return, meaning those days may be behind him for now as he enjoys a well-deserved retirement.

Hawkeye

Marvel Studios

Jeremy Renner's Clint Barton had mostly laid down the heroic before Hawkeye where he eventually passed on the mantle to Kate Bishop. For now, much like Star-Lord, Barton may be retired, and that status may stick after Renner was made an "insult offer" to return for Disney+'s Hawkeye Season 2.

Ms. Marvel & Kate Bishop

Marvel Studios

Ms. Marvel last appeared in Kate Bishop's New York apartment in The Marvels, teasing them forming the Young Avengers. Daredevil: Born Again later confirmed Kamala Khan was visiting friends in California, and perhaps the two have traveled cross-country together as they form their new superhero team.

Wiccan

Marvel Studios

Following Agatha All Along, Joe Locke's Billy Maximoff has teamed up with a ghostly Agatha Harkness to seek out his lost brother Tommy. It's unclear where that search will take them, but the magical duo was last seen in Westview, New Jersey, just across the water from New York.

The Ant-Man Family

Marvel Studios

After an encounter with Kang in the Quantum Realm, Ant-Man, Wasp, Cassie Lang, Hank Pym, and Janet van Dyne are all back home in San Fransisco. This places the Ant-Man family on the opposite side of the U.S. from where Thunderbolts* and all the Sentry trouble was going on.

Vision

Marvel Studios

Paul Bettany's Vision was resurrected by SWORD into a new body after WandaVision, setting up Disney+'s Vision Quest series which is filming now. As that Vision was devoid of his heroic memories, he may not have immediately jumped to join the fight in New York.

Scarlet Witch

Marvel Studios

While many are hoping to see Wanda Maximoff return to the MCU in Avengers: Doomsday, Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch is officially "off the table" after she was seemingly killed beneath Mount Wundagore. Pending a potential resurrection, Wanda is currently dead and unable to help out for the foreseeable.

Daredevil

Marvel Studios

While Daredevil is one of the MCU's few heroes currently in New York, his focus right now is on Kingpin's corrupt mayoral regime as he is yet to step beyond the street level and mingle with these world-ending threats.

Moon Knight

Marvel Studios

Oscar Isaac's Moon Knight isn't exactly the most active hero in the MCU just yet, as he has only meddled in the matters of Egyptian gods so far. Not to mention, Marc Spector and the two alters living in his head are based in London, far away from the events of Thunderbolts*.

War Machine

Marvel Studios

After he spent some time replaced by a Skrull, Rhodey was only freed in Secret Invasion, seemingly recovering from some medical issues as he was wearing a hospital gown at the time. These injuries could have stopped him from suiting up as War Machine to join the Thunderbolts in New York.

The Fantastic Four

Marvel Studios

Marvel's First Family won't join the MCU until The Fantastic Four: First Steps debuts in July, and as that movie takes place in an alternate universe, they currently aren't on Earth-616 to help out. But as Thunderbolts*'s second post-credit scene teased their arrival, it won't be long till they play in the MCU sandbox.