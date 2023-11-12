The Marvels' X-Men-heavy post-credits scene featured Binary, a character who's both new and familiar in more ways than one.

This scene opened with Teyonah Parris' Monica Rambeau waking up in a different reality and seeing a Variant of her mother, Maria Rambeau played by Lashana Lynch, next to her.

However, in this MCU dimension, Lynch's character isn't the mother of Monica. Instead, and as X-Men's Beast (another huge post-credits reveal) says, she's a superhero known as Binary:

"All we know is that Binary found you. My theory? You somehow crossed through a tear in space-time. You are now in a reality parallel to your own. Which, of course, is impossible."

Marvel

Who Is Binary in The Marvels' X-Men Post-Credits Scene?

In Marvel Comics, Binary is an alter ego of Carol Danvers, not Maria Rambeau.

After Carol's interaction with the X-Men resulted in her capture, torture, and experimentation, she exhibits the powers of a star which is explained as unlimited cosmic energy manifesting through heat, light, and radiation.

She also sports a bright white suit bearing twin stars, just like Lashana Lynch's Binary wears in The Marvels' post-credits scene.

Marvel

However, since this is the MCU, and Binary is now Maria and not Carol, it's tough to say just how different or similar she will be to her comic book persona, especially since Carol never formally joined the X-Men.

It's also important to note that this Binary is wielding both of the Quantum Bands, the same bangles worn by Ms. Marvel and which served as the film's MacGuffin.

Perhaps this means her power set will be a blend of that from the comics and Kamala Khan's?

When fans should expect more of Binary, Monica Rambeau, and the X-Men is unknown. However, the best and earliest bet is Deadpool 3, which is already known to feature mutants and the Multiverse.

Marvel Studios' Other Plan For Lashana Lynch's Binary

Marvel

Lashana Lynch's casting as Binary appears to be part of Marvel Studios' larger narrative for the character of Maria Rambeau.

In addition to playing Earth-616's Maria and now Binary, Lynch also played Earth-838's Captain Marvel and a founding member of the Illuminati in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

It's also worth noting that, in The Marvels, Brie Larson's Carol Danvers tells Maria that it should've been her. She should've been the one to become Captain Marvel.

Perhaps Carol was right since all other universes and/or timelines, except Earth-616, all have Maria Rambeau in a superhero role.

If so, that's likely something fans should expect from Binary and Monica's story when they make their MCU return.

The Marvels is playing in theaters now.