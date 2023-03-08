Disney+ Launches New Brie Larson-Starring Captain Marvel Documentary

Marvel Studios released a new documentary featuring Brie Larson's Captain Marvel on Disney+.  

Carol Danvers' MCU doc is part of Marvel Studios' new docuseries, MPower, which also features episodes dedicated to Gamora, Scarlet Witch, and the women of Black Panther

Not only did MPower premiere in time for March 8's International Women's Day but also ahead of Captain Marvel's return to the big screen in The Marvels.

Disney+'s New Captain Marvel Documentary

One of the short documentaries in MPower's 4-episode series centers on Captain Marvel and revisits her story, as well as her impact, through new footage, animation, and commentary from Marvel Studios stars. 

One of those stars is Brie Larson, who plays Carol Danvers' Captain Marvel. 

She's also joined by actress Annette Bening, who played Mar-Vell in the 2019 film. 

Even though The Marvels has yet to be released, the documentary still included Brie Larson's new co-stars, including Monica Rambeau's Teyonah Parris who was last seen in WandaVision

Ms. Marvel's Iman Vellani was also included and whose Disney+ series post-credits scene featured a cameo of Larson's MCU heroine

MPower's Captain Marvel episode press release reads as follows:

"MPOWER—CAPTAIN MARVEL journeys with one of the MCU’s most powerful Super Heroes, Captain Marvel (Brie Larson)—seen through the eyes of those who helped bring her to life. Through animation and never-before-seen footage, viewers will gain a new sense of the transformation from Carol Danvers to Captain Marvel, the women who look up to her—Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) and Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani)—and how the teams behind and in front of the camera helped bring it all together."

How MPower Previews The Marvels

MPower's Disney+ debut comes at the perfect time and not only because of International Women's Day.

Angela Bassett, who's featured in the "Women of Wakanda" episode, is in Oscar contention for her role as Queen in Ramonda in Black Panther 2

Also, Zoë Saldaña, who plays Guardians of the Galaxy's Gamora, served as the series executive producer and is about to star in Vol. 3 in what could be her final run as the daughter of Thanos. 

However, Captain Marvel's documentary just may be the most relevant to this point in the MCU. 

In addition to revisiting Carol Danvers's significance ahead of her 2023 sequel, the episode is also connecting the character to her upcoming female co-stars before Marvel Studios has even released a trailer. 

Fans should expect to hear more about this female superhero trio in the weeks and months to come. 

All four episodes of MPower are available to stream now on Disney+; The Marvels arrives in theaters on November 10. 

