Disney+ Just Dropped a New MCU 4-Episode Series Focused on Marvel Women

Marvel Studios released a brand-new MCU series on Disney+, celebrating the franchise's female heroes and the actors behind them like Brie Larson, Elizabeth Olsen, Angela Bassett, and more.

Since the MCU first debuted back in 2008, it has been home to some of the most powerful and strongest female characters in movie history. From Black Widow to Captain Marvel and Ms. Marvel to Black Panther, there have plenty of kick-ass ladies to cheer on both on and off the screen.

And Marvel (and the stars that make up the franchise) has been no stranger to celebrating the women of the MCU. Amongst these moves to honor the work of the women of the MCU was a docuseries focused on these female heroes, something that was originally announced almost two years ago.

Marvel Studios Releases MPower Series on Disney+

Marvel Studios

Disney+ dropped a new documentary series from Marvel Studios, titled MPower, in tandem with March 8's International Women's Day.

The show focuses on the biggest female heroes from the MCU, the actors that play those roles, and the impact that they have had on the world around them.

Marvel Studios

The show is being executive produced by Zoë Saldaña, who will also be the focus of one of the episodes of the series centered on Gamora.

Marvel Studios

The other three episodes of the series will focus on additional heroes, including the women of Wakanda, Captain Marvel, and Scarlet Witch.

Marvel Studios

Fans will also get to hear from a plethora of other Marvel actors like Monica Rambeau's Teyonah Parris and Ayo's Florence Kasumba, in addition to key women working at Marvel Studios, such as renowned casting director Sarah Halley Finn.

Marvel Studios

Alongside the release of the series and trailer, a promotional poster for the show was also revealed, showcasing Ms. Marvel, Gamora, Scarlet Witch, and more in stylized, silhouette form.

Marvel Studios

The full trailer can be seen below:

Celebrating the Women of the MCU

It is exciting to see that Marvel Studios is out and ready to sing the praises of the wonderful women who make their super-powered machine run in front of the camera and behind the scenes.

While the franchise has been no stranger to honoring its female heroes, having previously produced short videos and social media blasts celebrating International Women's Day/Month. This series feels a little different.

As Disney and Marvel experiment with programming on Disney+, putting out a more-than-two-hour docu-series specifically focused on the franchise's female heroes is a big move.

What is interesting though, is the lack of a few names across MPower's four episodes. Scarlett Johansson/Black Widow is notably absent from the project.

And sure, one could make the argument that the series is spotlighting the current women of the franchise. Johansson is kind of an OG kick-ass lady of the MCU, and one would think she would get the call for a project like this.

However, the Scarlett Johansson omission aside, this series is a move that should be celebrated.

All four episodes of MPower can be streamed now on Disney+.