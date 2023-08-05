Disney Releases Historic MCU Movie-TV Crossover Trailer

Disney did something historic that fans have never seen in a trailer by promoting an MCU TV show from Disney+ and an MCU movie in the same advertisement.

Since the MCU first joined the Disney+ sphere in 2021 with WandaVision, Marvel Studios' work on the big and small screen has continued to intertwine more deeply with each new release.

The two mediums only continue to become more interconnected after Phase 4 and into Phase 5, as fans saw Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings set up plot points from She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, which was only the beginning.

Disney & ABC Release Special MCU Promo Trailer

Marvel

Disney released a new 15-second trailer promoting the Disney+ series Ms. Marvel and the upcoming MCU movie The Marvels, releasing on November 10.

Ms. Marvel is making history for Disney as the first Marvel Studios show to be shown on network TV, with Episodes 1-3 playing on ABC on Saturday, August 5 before Episodes 4-6 debut on the same network on Sunday, August 6.

This is the first time that any piece of marketing has promoted a Marvel Studios series and a Marvel Studios movie, with Ms. Marvel and The Marvels directly crossing over with one another in the MCU's grand narrative.

The MCU has used Disney+ shows to promote its movies before, with footage from 2021's WandaVision being used in an ad for 2022's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Another ad from Marvel and Disney utilized footage from 2021's Loki series on Disney+ to promote 2023's Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, although this new one is the first one that actively promotes two separate MCU entries.

The full 15-second ad can be seen below

How Will Ms. Marvel Tie Into The Marvels?

With Iman Vellani's Kamala Khan getting her origin story initially told in Ms. Marvel, this show could be more interconnected to its associated MCU movie than any series that came before it.

This will also work in tandem with WandaVision's efforts after that series brought Teyonah Parris' Monica Rambeau to the forefront as she and Ms. Marvel become co-starring heroes alongside Brie Larson's Carol Danvers in The Marvels.

And with Ms. Marvel's post-scene also setting the story up for where The Marvels will pick up, as seen in both full trailers, there's no question that these two projects will tie in closely with one another as the Multiverse Saga keeps growing.

Ms. Marvel is available to stream in its entirety on Disney+. The Marvels will premiere in theaters on November 10.