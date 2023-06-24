Disney and Marvel Studios have released the official cast of The Marvels, confirming many actors that fans can look forward to watching this November.

Brie Larson's Captain Marvel sequel is the next MCU film on the docket. Following the blast from the past 2019 prequel, The Marvels promises to push Carol Danvers' character forward.

Besides Larson returning to the leading role, a stacked cast of returning and new characters are entering the fold.

The Marvels Cast Confirmed

Disney officially announced 10 main cast members as a part of an official profile for The Marvels.

1.) Brie Larson - Brie Larson/Captain Marvel

Marvel Studios

The star of the show, one of Marvel's most powerful characters, Brie Larson is back as Captain Marvel.

Following appearances in Avengers: Endgame and Ms. Marvel (teasing the power-swapping shenanigans in this film), Carol Danvers is back for her own galactic adventure. However, this time she is not alone.

2.) Teyonah Parris - Monica Rambeau

Marvel Studios

Coming off one of Marvel's best Phase 4 debuts, Teyonah Parris is back as Monica Rambeau following her starring role in 2021's WandaVision.

Now sporting superpowers related to her comic book alias Photon, Rambeau will be a force to the reckoned with in The Marvels. Her relationship with Danvers will be interesting to follow considering she only knew her as a child in the original film.

3.) Iman Vellani - Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel

Marvel Studios

Disney+'s Ms. Marvel series is one of the best Marvel Studios has produced. Sitting at a 98% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes, it's safe to say that Iman Vellani's debut as Kamala Khan went well.

Kamala is one of Marvel's rising stars, being the first character to debut in a solo series before helping to lead an ensemble film. Her place within the greater MCU will be fascinating to watch as the future is bright for this mutant.

4.) Zawe Ashton - Dar-Benn

Marvel Studios

Making her debut in the MCU, Zawe Ashton is playing Dar-Benn, a Kree general and The Marvels' main antagonist. Ironically, Ashton is married to none other than Tom Hiddleston, who knows a thing or two about being the bad guy in a Marvel flick.

In the comics, Dar-Benn was a male character who overthrew the then-Emperor of the Kree Empire, Clumsy Foulup, with the help of his co-conspirator Ael-Dan (who may be replaced by a character named Ty-Rone played by Daniel Ings).

5.) Gary Lewis

Gary Lewis

In a completely unknown role, Gary Lewis joins The Marvels cast. With little knowledge of who Lewis could be played and no clear footage from the trailer, his character is up for speculation.

6.) Park Seo-joon

Marvel Studios

Making his MCU debut, Park Seo-joon joins the cast of The Marvels. His character remains unknown but a glimpse of the actor in the film's trailer may hint at who he could be portraying.

Based on the footage, Seo-joon, may be playing Prince Yan or some type of royalty on the planet Aldana (or a planet heavily inspired by it).

7.) Zenobia Shroff - Muneeba Khan

Marvel Studios

Zenobia Shroff is back as Kamala Khan's mother. Playing a critical role in Kamala's journey, Muneeba's ancestors were the reason she was able to fully gain her powers.

In The Marvel's expect a smaller role, primarily worried about where Kamala is transported into outer space.

8.) Mohan Kapur - Yusuf Khan

Marvel Studios

An MCU dad is back, but this time it's not an evil living planet or a billionaire tycoon.

Mohan Kapur returns as the strict, somewhat solemn, but loving father, Yusuf Khan. Look out for his reaction to Kamala space-jumping through the galaxy.

9.) Saagar Shaikh - Aamir Khan

Marvel Studios

An ally to Kamala, her older brother Aamir Khan is back in The Marvels. Played by Saagar Shaikh, his character's wedding in Ms. Marvel season one was one of the biggest episodes and set pieces of the series.

10.) Samuel L. Jackson - Nick Fury

Marvel Studios

Continuing on a historic run within the MCU, Samuel L. Jackson's presence will be felt once again in The Marvels.

Operating the SABER station, Fury will likely have a limited role during the beginning of the film, before the power-swabbing action kicks into high gear.

Fury's story is currently being played out on Disney+'s Secret Invasion. It's unclear whether the events of The Marvels take place before or after that Skrull-filled series.

The Marvels opens in theaters on November 10.