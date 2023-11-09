Marvel Studios is back in theaters with the crossover event sequel of 2019's Captain Marvel, The Marvels.

In this action comedy Marvel mash-up, Brie Larson leads a team of Iman Vellani and Teyonah Parris, bringing together MCU characters Carol Danvers, Kamala Khan, and Monica Rambeau.

Samuel L. Jackon's Nick Fury also joins after his journey in Secret Invasion to help the heroic trio of Captain Marvel, Ms. Marvel, and Monica's undefined super name.

Every Main Actor & Character in The Marvels

Here is a brief look at the cast of The Marvels, with more details below on the characters and their respective actors:

Brie Larson - Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel

Taking center stage once again is Brie Larson as Carol Danvers. Her origin film, Captain Marvel, was a massive commercial success in 2019, and her hero quickly became one of the most powerful in the MCU.

This time, Captain Marvel will lead a galactic team in what could be a lead-up to her prominent role in the next Avengers film.

Teyonah Parris - Monica Rambeau

Returning for the first time since getting her superpowers in WandaVision is Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris). The character was originally introduced as "Lieutenant Trouble" in Captain Marvel and, she is Maria Rambeau's daughter.

Her and Carol's complicated relationship 30 years later is sure to be explored between during the events of The Marvels.

Iman Vellani - Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel

One of Marvel's brightest new stars is Iman Vellani as Ms. Marvel. Since joining the MCU, Kamala Khan has been looking into how young fans view the Avengers, specifically Captain Marvel.

Getting to further explore how Ms. Marvel fits into the greater MCU will be interesting to see, especially as a young street-level hero who was revealed to be a mutant at the end of her series.

Samuel L. Jackson - Nick Fury

Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury has been the main through-line of the whole MCU. This is his 15th live-action appearance and has made his presence felt since the beginning.

Following his character's journey in Secret Invasion, Fury is back as the director of SABER. The Marvels will give fans a chance to see how Agent Fury is navigating the protection of Earth following the Blip.

Zawe Ashton - Dar-Benn

The latest galactic villain of the MCU is Dar-Benn, a Kree who has risen to power following the footsteps of Ronan the Accuser.

Zawe Ashton takes on the antagonist role, similar to her partner Tom Hiddleston (Loki). Ashton is best known for her roles in the comedy-dramas Fresh Meat and Not Safe for Work.

Gary Lewis - Emperor Droge

Rather than looking to take over Earth as seen in Secret Invasion, led by Gravik (Kingsley Ben-Adir), Gary Lewis takes on the role of leading Skrull Emperor Droge.

In an effort similar to what's seen in Captain Marvel, this group of Skrulls is seeking a new home following a conflict with the Kree.

Lewis is known for roles in films such as Billy Elliot, Gangs of New York, and Eragon.

Park Seo-joon - Prince Yan

Park Seo-joon is a South Korean actor taking on the role of Prince Yan, a love interest of Carol Danvers.

He is best known for his starring roles in the Korean TV television series Kill Me, Heal Me, Fight for My Way, What's Wrong with Secretary Kim, and Itaewon Class. He also had a cameo role in the Academy Award-winning film Parasite.

Zenobia Shroff - Muneeba Khan

Kamala's mom returns in The Marvels. Zenobia Shroff is known for her role in The Big Sick and as Muneeba Khan in Ms. Marvel.

After hesitantly supporting Kamala being a neighborhood superhero, it's unlikely she'll be thrilled to hear her daughter is joining Captain Marvel in an effort to save the galaxy.

Mohan Kapur - Yusuf Khan

Mohan Kapur returns as Kamala's father, Yusuf. Mohan Kapur gained fame through his show Saanp Seedi, which was the inaugural satellite series in the Asia-Pacific region from 1992 to 1994.

In the MCU, Yusuf Khan plays the concerned (and sometimes oblivious) father of Kamala. He's set to go on an unexpected journey in The Marvels with the hope that his daughter remains out of harm's way.

Saagar Shaikh - Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan's wedding in Ms. Marvel played a crucial part in Episode 3 when the Clandestines confront Kamala at the event, leading to a massive fight.

Saagar Shaikh is mainly known for his role in Ms. Marvel but also stars in Unfair and Ugly, a dramedy series that revolves around a South Asian Muslim family as they navigate the challenges of maintaining their unity.

Leila Farzad - Talia

Talia has the stressful job of working under Nick Fury on the SABER spaceship.

Leila Farzad gained recognition for her portrayal of Naomi Jones in I Hate Suzie, leading to a nomination for a British Academy Television Award. She recently appeared in the "Joan Is Awful" episode of Black Mirror as Mona Javadi.

Abraham Popoola - Dag

With a history of working on recent Disney projects, Abraham Popoola played roles in Star Wars' Andor and Cruella alongside Emma Stone.

Dag works with Talia throughout The Marvels as a SABER agent or scientist, trying to help defeat Dar-Benn and stay safe.

Daniel Ings - Ty-Rone

Playing alongside Zawe Ashton is Daniel Ings as Ty-Rone, a Kree counsel for Dar-Benn during the events of The Marvels.

Ings is best known for his role as Luke in the Netflix romantic comedy Lovesick and has also gained recognition for his roles in various TV series, including Pete Versus Life and The Crown.

The Marvels begins playing in theaters on Friday, November 10.