Will Captain Marvel 2 Get Delayed by the Strike? New Report Addresses Concerns

A new report revealed just how likely a delay is for Captain Marvel 2 amid the ongoing writers' and actors' strikes.

At present, Hollywood finds itself in a state of flux. The entertainment industry has been shaken as both the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) headed to the picket lines for the first double strike in Hollywood since 1960.

This has caused the studios to reconsider their upcoming releases, those projects in production have to shut down and those that have finished cannot have actors to promote their incoming release.

Marvel Studio President Kevin Feige called the ongoing job action "disappointing," especially given the MCU's "carefully laid plans," But with these strikes seemingly not coming to an end anytime soon, things will have to continue to shift.

The Marvels Could Face a Delay

Marvel

According to a new report from Bloomberg, The Marvels could possibly be delayed due to the actors' strike in Hollywood.

People familiar with the matter told the outlet that Disney is currently reevaluating its schedule of release through the rest of the year and may delay some projects due to the fact that striking actors cannot help to promote the movies.

However, Captain Marvel 2 could be safe, as the studio has deemed a few projects too far gone on the marketing cycle to stop them from hitting their announced release date.

The Marvels just debuted a brand-new trailer (the second for the picture), and it still had the film penciled into its November 10 release date.

If the Captain Marvel sequel were to be pushed, it would not be the first time. The film was previously shuffled on the release calendar several times, after originally being scheduled for July 8, 2022.

Will The Marvels Be Pushed Again?

As of now, it seems unlikely The Marvels will get delayed again.

As Bloomberg noted in its report, Disney is not considering a release date push for films too far along in their marketing cycles.

The Marvels is easily the studio's biggest film left on its 2023 slate, so surely it has the incentive to put the movie out, even if the likes of Brie Larson and Iman Vellani cannot promote the movies.

Add in that this movie has been kicked down the road a few times already, and Disney will more than likely want to get the Captain Marvel sequel out into the world so it can focus on the next title on the ever-revolving MCU conveyor belt.

However, Hollywood is in unprecedented territory right now. A dual writers and actors strike has not happened in over 60 years, so really anything could happen.

Disney will likely have to delay some of its projects, as things like Deadpool 3 are forced to shutter production until the strike action concludes.

So fans wiping the sweat from their brow when it comes to The Marvels should not feel like they are in the clear just yet, as the longer the WGA and SAG job action continues, the more it will impact the release slates of studios like Disney.

The Marvels is set to hit theaters on November 10.