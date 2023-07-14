'It's Disappointing': Marvel Boss Kevin Feige Issues Statement on Hollywood Strike

Kevin Feige, Marvel Studios' president, and the leading executive behind the MCU shared his first public statement on the disappointing nature of the Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA) strike.

Even considering the challenges the MCU has dealt with over the last couple of years, the current SAG-AFTRA strike, along with the already ongoing Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike, could be the studio’s biggest challenge to date.

As of early July, nearly every major movie and TV show production in Hollywood halted production until the writers and actors guilds come to an agreement over fair wages, which shut down production on multiple upcoming MCU entries.

Kevin Feige Disappointed by Actors' Strike

Marvel

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige shared a statement on the Screen Actors Guild strike with The Hollywood Reporter in the midst of countless movie and TV show production stoppages across the world.

Sharing a statement with co-president Louis D'Esposito in an email to his staff, Feige noted that it's "disappointing when carefully laid plans have to shift" while recognizing how much effort everybody involved with the MCU has put in:

"We recognize how much you’ve all done on your specific projects and it’s disappointing when carefully laid plans have to shift, but constant change is the nature of the production business, and our teams are no stranger to unexpected challenges and rising to meet them. We deeply appreciate all your efforts to make the best of the situation, and we can all hope that a new agreement will be finalized soon so we can resume the great work we have in process."

This comes as numerous Marvel Studios projects were forced to shut down production during the Writers Guild of America strike as Phase 5 and Phase 6 of the MCU move further into development.

Most recently, Deadpool 3 became the latest MCU entry to halt shooting and production even though it was also bumped up in the release schedule and is now set to premiere on May 3, 2024.

How Long Will Strikes Affect the MCU?

Looking at how dire this situation is between writers, actors, and studios, this strike could have some serious aftershock effects over the coming weeks and months.

For Kevin Feige, it throws yet another speed bump into his heavily laid-out story for the MCU, which recently saw delays for nearly every upcoming Marvel Studios movie through Avengers: Secret Wars, which now won't release until 2027.

Feige is far from the only major voice fans are looking for through this crisis, as nearly a dozen MCU actors shared their own thoughts and stood in solidarity with their peers through this difficult time.

The biggest question now is exactly how long these strikes will last as the entertainment world seems to be put on hold in a way, as delays to major blockbuster projects become more regular again.

And as Kevin Feige looks to get the MCU back on track through this disappointing time, this will only add to his list of challenges to overcome with Marvel Studios looking to regain the success it grew accustomed to for years.

The MCU continues on Disney+ with Episode 5 of Secret Invasion on Wednesday, July 19. The franchise then returns to theaters with The Marvels, debuting on November 10.