Captain Marvel 2 just got a release update amid concerns that the Brie Larson-led sequel won't be released this year.

Currently, the entertainment industry is in the midst of two historic strikes happening simultaneously—one from the Writer's Guild of America (WGA) and another led by SAG-AFTRA.

When the WGA strike initially hit, it caused a handful of delays, affecting projects like Thunderbolts and Blade. However, when the SAG-AFTRA strike went into effect, nearly all major productions were forced to shut down, such as Deadpool 3.

Over the last few weeks, reports painted a concerning picture that more delays are inevitable, particularly with star-powered blockbusters like The Marvels whose marketing campaigns would benefit from their actors promoting their projects.

The Marvels Looks Safe From a Delay

Marvel

In a new earnings report, Disney gave an update on Captain Marvel 2's release date.

On an updated list of the studios' upcoming releases between September 2023 to June 2024 from the studio's Q3 2023 financial call, Brie Larson's The Marvels is still listed for a release on November 10, 2023, indicating that a delay is not currently being planned.

Another Marvel Studios movie, however, does look like it'll be getting a delay, and that's none other than Ryan Reynold's Deadpool 3. While it was previously set for May 4, 2024, the upcoming project is not listed.

Captain Marvel Might Be Safe, But Not Deadpool

With the creation of most content being at a standstill and talent unable to promote anything in Hollywood, it's understandable that many are worried. Thankfully, it currently seems that Marvel fans will still have something to look forward to despite the strikes.

Sadly, while it's great to see that The Marvels is still set for a theatrical debut in November, the situation could still change. The longer the strike goes on, the more likely delays will be—after all, Marvel undoubtedly would like its big actors to be able to promote its projects.

Before the strike went into effect, the Captain Marvel 2 stars were able to tease the event film.

Teyonah Parris revealed that the movie's trio is "smart, fun," and "intelligent" while also being "troubled" across the board. On that note, Iman Vellani shared that the character will feature "real flaws" and go through "real arcs."

The Marvels hits theaters on November 10.