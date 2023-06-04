David Harbour Confirms Delay of His New Marvel Movie

Black Widow and Thunderbolts star David Harbour confirmed the delay of his next Marvel Studios project.

A couple of weeks ago, Deadline confirmed that Disney and Marvel Studios shut down production for Thunderbolts just as it was getting ready to go.

The reasoning? The move is thanks to the WGA's writer's strike as the organization fights studios for better compensation and protection of its members.

Both Daredevil: Born Again and Wonder Man have also experienced delays in their productions due to the strike. Marvel Studios even shut down Blade, which was in pre-production in Atlanta.

Even Spider-Man 4 is at a standstill in solidarity with the WGA.

David Harbour Confirms Thunderbolts Delay

Marvel

On his Instagram page, Black Widow and Thunderbolts star David Harbour confirmed the delay of his next MCU movie.

The actor noted that while "Thunderbolts may be delayed," he's "using his time wisely," sharing a photo of himself at Avengers Campus in Disneyland:

"'Thunderbolts' may be delayed, but I'm using the time wisely falling into the multiverse at Disneyland."

Instagram

Harbour made his MCU debut in 2021's Black Widow as Russia's answer to Captain America, Red Guardian. He will reprise his role in 2024's Thunderbolts alongside a star-studded cast of Super Soldiers and spies.

When Will Thunderbolts Start Back Up?

Sadly, as it stands, there are no signs that the writer's strike will be coming to a close soon. Until it does, Thunderbolts will almost certainly remain in limbo alongside the likes of Blade and Spider-Man 4.

This delay in filming will almost certainly cause the film's release date, which is set for July 24, 2024, to be pushed back further, much like many of the MCU's other upcoming projects.

There is still movement on some of Marvel Studios' other projects. Captain America: New World Order is nearing the end of its production and, as such, has gone largely unaffected. Meanwhile, Deadpool 3 just started filming in the UK, with the strike potentially set to impact production in a major way.

Despite slowing down here and there, Daredevil: Born Again and Wonder Man are still up and running, at least for now.

Marvel is in a good spot to weather the storm. Even with so many productions stuck in various stages of the process, the company is sitting on a few completed projects, such as Loki Season 2, Echo, and Ironheart.

Hopefully, both the studios and WGA can come to an agreement sooner rather than later. However, the longer the process is drawn out, the more the MCU could face even bigger delays.

Thunderbolts is currently set to hit theaters on July 24, 2024.