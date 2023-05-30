Deadpool 3 Update May Spell Trouble for Ryan Reynolds' Sequel

An update regarding Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool 3 looks like it could spell trouble for the highly anticipated MCU project.

As many know, the Writers' Strike is currently waging war against the studios across the entertainment industry. The movement led to many productions being shut down, with some being delayed before filming even began—like Marvel Studios’ Blade.

Despite the inability to utilize writers at all, many productions remain mostly unfazed, including Agatha: Coven of Chaos, Daredevil: Born Again, and Captain America: New World Order.

Surprisingly, Deadpool 3 just started production a matter of days ago in the United Kingdom.

Ryan Reynolds' Can't Improvise With Deadpool

A new report from Yahoo revealed a very worrisome update about the production of Deadpool 3 during the Writer's Guild of America (WGA) Strike: Ryan Reynolds is not allowed to improvise.

The actor is well known for his comedic chops, including a knack for improvisation- especially when it comes to his now iconic anti-hero. However, since the actor is credited as a writer for the movie, he is unable to improvise or deviate from the script under WGA guidelines as a WGA member while the strike is underway.

There's a small loophole, however, in that Reynolds is a producer for the movie. Technically, per WGA rules, producers are allowed to make "casual minor adjustments in dialogue or narration made prior to or during the period of principal photography."

Though, the WGA did ask producers to avoid any writer-like practices at this time to support the strike.

Daily Dot made note of the fun coincidence that Reynolds' original role of Deadpool in X-Men: Origins: Wolverine was born out of the 2007 Writer's Strike. There, the actor basically wrote all of his lines due to a lack of direction in the script.

As for the current strike, Reynolds will have to comply with all expectations of its members, or risk being expelled from the Guild itself.

Deadpool Without Improvisation Might Be an Issue

There’s nothing more worrisome than hearing that Ryan Reynolds, an actor and creator who excels at improvisation, can’t do what he's best at.

The optics this gives Deadpool 3 certainly isn’t great. One would have to hope that Marvel Studios knows full well they won’t be able to completely film the movie while the Writer’s Strike is happening.

Perhaps the studio is trying to get all the stuff filmed that was never too likely to be adjusted much in the first place—like big action set pieces or other smaller connective pieces.

Every MCU project plans for a period of reshoots—Deadpool 3 will be no different. However, in this case, the additional filming could be far more extensive than usual.

There’s also the possibility that the threequel will find itself put on hold before production runs its course. It would join both Blade and Thunderbolts, which are on hold until the Writers Strike concludes.

Hopefully, the Writer's Guild of America gets what they want sooner rather than later, and the industry can get back on track.

Deadpool 3 is set to hit theaters on November 8, 2024.