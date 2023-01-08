Ant-Man 3: Quantumania Undergoes Reshoots a Month Before Release (Photos)

New photos confirm that the MCU's Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is still undergoing reshoots.

With any MCU production, additional photography is "a given" for the franchise's movies, meaning that that the studio doesn't "lock anything in until it's going to the theaters."

However, these Ant-Man photos don't involve VFX shots, and the reshoots aren't happening months away from the film's debut.

Instead, they're taking place just mere weeks ahead of Ant-Man 3's premiere.

Ant-Man 3 is Still Filming?

Even though Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is set to release on February 17, new photos have shown Paul Rudd on location still filming shots for the impending threequel.

Shooting additional photography this close to a film's release is unprecedented, but even more so considering Ant-Man 3 needs to be complete by early February for early screenings.

The reshoots, consisting of pick-up shots that took place on January 6 in Los Angeles, appear to involve scenes that have already been shown in Quantumania's marketing.

For instance, one photo shows Rudd outside of Bridge Donuts, the same donut shop from the film's trailer. He's even wearing the same clothes as he is when he walks out of the shop:

In another photo, Rudd is now carrying a pink and blue box that just happens to be Baskin-Robbins colors.

For comparison, the following is an image of Paul Rudd from the Ant-Man 3 trailer and at this same location.

Is Quantumania In Trouble?

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania was always going to be an important film.

In addition to exploring the Quantum Realm, the film is also responsible for launching Phase 5 of the MCU and ushering in the debut of Kang the Conqueror.

However, it's possible that in light of fan complaints about Phase 4, the film may be under additional pressure, and that may be why it's cutting it so close.

On the other hand, since these reshoots appear to be from the film's early, more lighthearted sequences, they could easily be due to a simple continuity error.

It will be interesting to see if additional reshoot news makes its way online and what the cast and crew have to say about the threequel's production in the coming weeks.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania arrives in theaters on February 17.