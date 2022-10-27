New Ant-Man 3 IMAX Trailer Reveals Expanded Look at Paul Rudd Scenes

Ever since it was announced that Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania would feature the proper debut of Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conqueror, the movie quickly shot up to the top of many's most anticipated MCU projects. Now, the trailer for the movie has arrived, and it seems to be everything people wanted and more.

The Quantum Realm looks to impress with its fantastic visuals, Wasp has a beautiful new yellow suit, Cassie Lang gets involved with the family business, and Bill Murray enters the MCU. Then, of course, there's the money shot of Majors' terrifying villain. It's hard to imagine anyone not liking the teaser.

With how grand Scott Lang's next adventure is going to be, it sure does look like the film will be quite the experience if viewed in the IMAX format. Thankfully, fans can now get a brief taste of what that might look like.

Ant-Man Gets a New IMAX Trailer

IMAX has released the new trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania in its trademark format, which featuring an expanded aspect ratio of some of the sequel's grand, yet small, scenes featuring Paul Rudd and crew.

This shot, which sees an enlarged Ant-Man surrounded by mysterious forces, feels a lot more epic with all the added screen space.

Marvel

Wasp's beautiful new yellow suit shines in all its glory as she and Scott look at something off-screen.

Marvel

Scott and Cassie run from an unknown threat; is it Kang, MODOK, or something else entirely?

Marvel

The entire IMAX trailer can be seen below:

The scope of the Quantum Realm seems to be unlike anything the audiences have ever seen from it before.

Marvel

Thanks to IMAX, that scale will be breathtaking when seen on the biggest theater screens. The comparison below shows off the difference

Marvel

Could this mysterious city be Chronopolis, the city Kang often calls home in the comics?

Marvel

Even more of the Ant-Family can be seen! Look at those shins.

Marvel

Ant-Man experiences what looks like a terrifying trip, seeing an enlarged version of himself disintegrate besides him.

Marvel

And then, of course, there's the money shot: Kang the Conqueror.

Marvel

Ant-Man's Biggest Adventure Yet

Marvel fans are obviously no strangers to IMAX. Every MCU film since Iron Man has screened in the format, and every time, it's able to offer a uniquely epic experience.

Just based on the brief glimpses of the action showcased in this trailer, it's clear that this project, in particular, is completely worth the extra cost of admission. The grandiose scale of the Quantum Realm is being visualized in a way fans haven't seen before, and that imagery is likely only going to get more impressive as the Marvel Cinematic Universe gets further and further into the Kang threat.

For those itching to re-watch any of the Marvel movies in the IMAX format, Disney+ has a handful of MCU films in the larger format for audiences to enjoy at home.

In the coming weeks, fans will also be able to watch Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in IMAX when the project lands in theaters on November 11.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is set to hits theaters on February 17, 2023.