New Ant-Man 3 IMAX Trailer Reveals Better Look at MODOK Villain

Marvel Studios shared the best look yet at the MCU's version of MODOK in the IMAX trailer for Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania.

After being confirmed for a role in Ant-Man 3 during Marvel Studios' San Diego Comic-Con 2022 presentation, Marvel Studios finally provided the first official look at MODOK during the threequel's second full trailer. While there were only two quick shots of the mechanical antagonist, that footage was enough to set him up as a powerful force in the Quantum Realm as he works alongside Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conqueror.

The trailer confirmed Corey Stoll's return after playing Darren Cross in the original Ant-Man, bringing up plenty of questions about how he'll come back into play, especially now working with Kang in the Quantum Realm.

Now, Marvel has also released a new version of that trailer, showing just how terrifying MODOK will be when he's fully unleashed.

New Look at MODOK in Ant-Man 3

The IMAX trailer for Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania provided a full look at MODOK, who makes his debut in the MCU threequel.

In this trailer, fans can see almost his entire form, complete with his human-sized legs hanging below his massive head and extra robotic appendages fully shown on his sides.

Comparing the IMAX trailer to the original teaser for the movie, the new shot allows for much more of MODOK's body to be shown while the first one mostly hid his legs and almost cut off the top of his head.

In the other shot that shows off actor Corey Stoll's face, the character gets a better look in the spotlight as he hovers behind Kang the Conqueror, Cassie Lang, and Scott Lang. His entire body comes into frame rather than the top of his head being cut off.

While the lighting isn't perfect, more of MODOK's bald head shines as the group walks toward the huge Quantum Realm ring device.

Kathryn Newton’s Cassie Lang stares out into the Quantum Realm in her new suit as Michael Douglas’ Hank Pym looks at her with concern.

Jonathan Majors breaks a sweat as Kang the Conqueror looks ahead as his purple and green suit is highlighted in the trailer, with more of it being shown in the expanded ratio.

Majors stands tall at the end of the trailer in his full Kang the Conqueror regalia, his blue mask and helmet covering his head as he prepares to attack with his impressive powers.

The full IMAX trailer can be seen below:

