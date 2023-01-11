Is Marvel Killing Off Paul Rudd's Ant-Man? New Footage Has Fans Worried

The recently released trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania showcased Scott Lang in what appeared to be a one-sided fight with Kang the Conqueror.

Paul Rudd is set to return to the MCU as Ant-Man alongside Evangeline Lilly and Jonathan Majors as Wasp and Kang the Conqueror, respectively. Two trailers have been released for the film, teasing that Scott and Hope will have their hands full when they get sucked into the depths of the Quantum Realm and come face to face with Kang.

The most recent footage that was released gave viewers a glimpse of what is to come when Scott and Kang inevitably face off. From what was shown, the future doesn't seem bright for Scott and fans have voiced their opinion on the matter.

Will Ant-Man Die In Quantumania?

In the latest trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Paul Rudd's Ant-Man is seen fighting Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conqueror.

Following the release of the footage, fans have taken to social media to voice their opinions on the possibility that Scott could meet his demise at the hands of Kang. Their worry specifically stems from a few shots from the trailer that showcases Scott getting badly injured by the future MCU supervillain.

@theironfight via Twitter stated that the upcoming film "looks INCREDIBLE," while appearing excited at the fact that Kang could kill Scott:

"wow this looks INCREDIBLE, KANG IS GONNA KILL ANT-MAN!"

Twitter user @arc_blog expressed their disappointment about how Ant-Man will seemingly die in Quantumania, saying that the trailer makes it seem like it will be "in the most brutal way possible:"

"You all said the Ant-Man movies were too silly and now I have to watch Kang kill Ant-Man in the most brutal way possible on a gigantic screen. When I’m crying in the theater my tears are because of YOUR tweets"

It appears @JoeyLaFlare1016 on Twitter is prepared for Scott's death, saying that it could kick off Phase 5 in a good way:

"Fully ready to see Ant-Man get murked by Kang and start this new era off right."

Twitter user @bossman61797 seems upset with the footage that was released in the latest trailer, stating that it "spoiled" Quantumania:

"That Ant-Man trailer literally spoiled the whole movie, now I'm under the assumption that Scott's going to die in the hands of Kang"

@Kosaba11 expressed via Twitter that the trailer could be misleading, theorizing that Scott won't come face to face with death and that the Kang seen in Quantumania could even be a variant different from the one that will appear in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty:

"I highly doubt Ant-Man is going to die. The Kang in the actual Kang movie is almost certainly going to be a different Kang, and likely more dangerous than this one. And that's if Kang is even an antagonist in this movie, and it's just a red herring."

In spite of the recent trailer and the worry from fans regarding Scott's fate, it is important to remember a recent report that stated Rudd will continue starring in the MCU, appearing in "more Ant-Man and Avengers" films.

Paul Rudd's Future in the MCU

The most recent trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania may paint the picture that this film will be Paul Rudd's last ride in the MCU, but it is highly likely that he will survive at least until Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

While Tom Hiddleston's Loki and Sophia Di Martino's Sylvie were technically the first MCU characters to meet Kang, they obviously talked to He Who Remains, a much less ruthless variant of Kang the Conqueror.

Since He Who Remains was a Variant, that means Scott will be the first character in the franchise to meet the Conqueror (even if it isn't the first time Kang has met a member of the Avengers). Scott will undoubtedly be an important person for the rest of the Avengers to talk to when Kang ultimately poses a threat to Earth-616 and the entire Multiverse.

Due to his knowledge, and the fact that he will be the only person to have met Kang face to face for the time being, Scott may even end up being the one to lead the charge against the Conqueror in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

However, that doesn't mean that someone won't be killed at the hands of Kang in Quantumania. If someone close to Scott, or even a member of his own family were to die because of Kang, that would give Scott even more motivation to get even with him and truly avenge whoever may meet their end in the upcoming film.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will arrive in theaters on February 17.