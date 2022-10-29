New Ant-Man 3 Trailer Omits Avengers Murder Line

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania surprised fans around the world when it unexpectedly released a trailer with little warning. It gave audiences their first official glimpse of a mysterious part of the Quantum Realm, Cassie Lang’s upgraded role, Bill Murray, and, most importantly, Jonathan Majors’ Kang the Conqueror.

Most notably, viewers are treated with a brand new shot of the villain in his fully comic-accurate look—blue mask and all, something that hasn’t even been seen before at conventions.

Marvel

The trailer ends with Kang asking Scott, “so what’s it going to be, Ant-Man?” However, many fans will know how that same scene has a much-discussed moment where Kang asks if he’s ever killed an Avenger named Ant-Man.

Ever since it was first seen at Comic-Con 2022, many assumed it would be an integral part of the movie’s first teaser trailer. However, clearly, that ended up not being the case.

Have I Killed You?

With the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania's trailer having just been released, many were surprised by the lack of one major line from Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conqueror.

Previously, footage has been screened across two different big conventions, San Diego Comic-Con 2022 and D23. At SDCC, the trailer shown to audiences ended on the same scene that the world can see in the recently revealed teaser—however, one big line was left out.

After Scott taunts Kang by noting that he's an Avenger, the villain responds back with, "you're an Avenger? Have I killed you before?"

It's a top-tier moment, one that goes towards showing how intimidating Majors' villain can be.

D23 showcased a longer version of the scene, one that revealed Kathryn Newton's Cassie Lang as Kang's prisoner. The villain was bartering with Scott; if the hero helped him, then his daughter would go free:

“[I'm] Just a man, who’s lost a lot of time. Like you. But we can help each other with that. Someone stole something from me. And you’re the only one who can steal it back. So, do we have a deal?”

Scott is quick to say no to his offer. Kang doesn't appreciate it and throws him against the wall with his newly revealed telekinetic powers before taunting, "the answer's easy, Ant-Man."

Marvel

Omitting Kang's Casually Threatening Line

On the one hand, it makes sense that the larger scene isn’t in the trailer—that definitely lends itself to a convention exclusive. Not including Kang’s Avenger line, however, is the real head-scratcher.

That one piece of dialogue would seriously have hyped up casual fans that didn’t know it had already been screened.

This would then put Disney in a great spot to then provide another big awe-shocking moment in the next trailer for the more hardcore fans. However, with the absence of Kang’s threatening line and its popularity, there’s a good chance it’ll take that spot in a future teaser.

It could also end up never screening until the movie releases. This would be similar to Avengers: Infinity Wars’ big Thanos moment with the Mad Titan throwing a moon into battle.

That reached similar hype levels when it was revealed, yet, it never made it into a public trailer until the movie had been released in theaters.

Either way, whenever the world does get to see it, it’ll no doubt be worth the wait.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania hits theaters on February 17, 2023.