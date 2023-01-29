New Ant-Man 3: Quantumania Footage Teases Avengers Murders

The newest trailer for the MCU's next movie, Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, highlighted Kang the Conqueror's previous meetings with the Avengers.

Kang is set to make his biggest appearance in the MCU to date in Ant-Man 3, finally giving fans the prime “warrior” Variant that will become the Avengers' next big bad. And while the movie’s trailers teased plenty of exciting material from the Multiversal master of mayhem, one intriguing moment has eluded the general public for the past few months.

In the Ant-Man 3 trailers that premiered exclusively at San Diego Comic-Con and the D23 Fan Expo, Kang hinted at his already-existing reign of terror by asking Scott Lang, “Have I killed you before?”

While this moment has eluded the general public since Summer 2022, leaving many to wonder if and when it would be shown to the world, its time has finally come.

Ant-Man 3 Spot Features Kang/Avengers Moment

Marvel Studios released a new 30-second TV spot for Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania that highlights Scott Lang's upcoming conflict with Kang the Conqueror.

Marvel Studios

This promo features Kang saying, "You're an Avenger... Have I killed you before?," a line that hasn't been part of public marketing yet, despite it being included in the trailers shown to select crowds exclusively at San Diego Comic-Con and Disney's D23 Expo.

Marvel Studios

The full promotional spot, titled "Before," can be watched below:

Kang's Reign Beginning in Ant-Man 3

While Ant-Man 3 is still primarily a solo movie, it's no surprise to see that the Avengers will be mentioned more than once, especially after Scott Lang helped formulate the plan to save half of humanity in Avengers: Endgame.

Previous trailers already noted these Avengers ties, but now, this new look into the movie finally delivers on the Kang line that has made headlines for such a long time.

Given Kang's ability to exist in an infinite number of places across space and time, this movie is sure to tease some of his previous encounters with other Avengers Variants across his travels. This will allow him to be an even bigger threat to Earth's Mightiest Heroes than his predecessor Thanos, giving him much more than one opportunity to show his might against the MCU's core team of protagonists.

With only a few weeks before the movie releases, this could be one of the only times this Avengers-related line is shown in promos, although it's a moment that fans will be anxious to see in full context.

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania will debut in theaters on Friday, February 17.