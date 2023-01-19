Ant-Man 3: Disney+ Announces Streaming Release Date for Sequel’s Marvel Studios Legends Episodes

As Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania's marketing ramps up, it was revealed when Disney+ will boost the anticipation for its release via special Marvel Studios: Legends episodes.

It has been a tradition for Marvel to release Marvel Studios: Legends installments before the release of a new project. These episodes recap the main character's journey in the MCU, chronicling what transpired in their previous appearances.

The past two MCU entries, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and The Guardians of the Galaxy: Holiday Special, received episodes of Legends before their premiere, giving fans a chance to catch up with the past adventures of Shuri, Okoye, Drax, and Mantis.

Now, it's Ant-Man 3's turn.

Disney+ officially confirmed that three Marvel Studios: Legends episodes will arrive on the streaming service on Friday, February 10, ahead of Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania.

The three episodes are "Ant-Man," "Wasp," and "Hank & Janet," recapping the MCU journeys of Scott Lang, Hope Van Dyne, Hank Pym, and Janet Van Dyne, respectively.

The episodes' release timeline is consistent with past premieres since Marvel usually unveils special episodes of Legends a week before a new project's release.

Will Marvel Spoil Janet's Past in the Quantum Realm?

A previous Marvel Studios: Legends episode received backlash from fans when it spoiled a key plot point in The Guardians of the Galaxy: Holiday Special, prompting Disney+ to remove the installment after its release.

Marvel and Disney+ may have learned their lesson about that past hiccup, meaning that these upcoming Ant-Man 3-related Legends episodes will likely not spoil the Paul Rudd-led threequel.

This would also explain why Hank Pym and Janet Van Dyne's recap is bundled in a single episode, considering that the former Wasp had less screen time in the Infinity Saga. This effectively prevents Disney+ from including a deleted scene that could spoil Janet's past in the Quantum Realm.

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania is set to premiere in theaters on Friday, February 17.