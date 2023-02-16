Marvel Studios Releases New Disney+ Episodes for Free on YouTube

Marvel Studios just made Disney+ history by bringing three of its newest streaming episodes to YouTube.

Marvel Brings Disney+ Episodes to YouTube

On February 10, Marvel Studios marked the beginning of Phase 5 by releasing the three latest episodes of its Legends recap series on Disney+ as part of a new Season 2 label.

Those three episodes focussed on "Ant-Man," "The Wasp," and "Hank & Janet" to get audiences up to speed ahead of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Now, Disney officially released those episodes on Marvel Entertainment's YouTube channel for free viewing just one day before Quantumania comes to theaters on February 17.

The House of Mouse shared descriptions for the three installments to celebrate their YouTube debut which can be read and watched below:

Episode 1: Ant-Man

LEGENDS traces those moments big and small that transformed Scott Lang into the tiniest of Earth’s mightiest heroes. Scott faces off against powerful adversaries, meets the love of his life and becomes the dad he was destined to be. Oh, and it’s Ant-Man who winds up providing the key to defeating Thanos and saving the universe. He’s kind of a huge deal.

Episode 2: The Wasp

All her life, Hope was shielded from the action by her overprotective father, inventor Hank Pym. But when the Pym Particles fell into the wrong hands, Hope reluctantly trained a thief named Scott Lang to become Ant-Man. In time, Hope donned a suit and wings herself and was transformed into The Wasp. LEGENDS follows Hope’s journey, one that leads to her fighting alongside the Avengers.

Episode 3: Hank & Janet

Hank Pym and Janet Van Dyne were the original Ant-Man and The Wasp, but after an epic show of bravery, Janet was lost forever… or so Hank thought. LEGENDS chronicles Hank’s journey, as he goes from dedicated scientist to overprotective father. Eventually, with the help of burglar-turned-hero Scott Lang, Hank and his daughter rescued Janet from the Quantum Realm, and the remarkable family was reunited.

This story is developing. Check back for updates!