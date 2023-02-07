Disney Announces First-Ever Cable TV Release of The Mandalorian

Mandalorian, Star Wars
By Russ Milheim Posted:

The Mandalorian first episode is getting a surprise historic screening on broadcast television later this month.

The Mandalorian Airing on Television

Mandalorian, Pedro Pascal
Star Wars

Gizmodo reported that the first Star Wars Disney+ series, The Mandalorian, is set to debut off the streaming service for one night only. 

The show will make its broadcast debut with "Chapter 1: The Mandalorian" on ABC, Freeform, and FX on February 24 at 8 p.m. EST.

The special event is occurring just ahead of the series' third season premiere on March 1, with Lucasfilm using this event to stir up hype for the new batch of episodes.

Previously, Andor was the only other Disney+ original to get a special broadcast presentation, with it having aired its first two episodes.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

LATEST NEWS

DC Reportedly Removes 2 More Superheroes from The Flash Movie Ending
DC Celebrates 10 Popular LGBTQ+ Superheroes on New Pride Cover
The Last of Us: HBO Reveals Surprising Runtime of Finale
James Gunn’s DC Slate Announces 4 New HBO Max Shows

TRENDING

Ant-Man 3: Quantumania's Post-Credits Scenes Count Confirmed
The Mandalorian Season 3 Crew Will Be Missing 1 Fan-Favorite Member (Report)
Keanu Reeves’ Constantine 2 Reportedly Cancelled at Warner Bros.
DC Announces First Two Actors Starring In Rebooted Movie Slate
Ant-Man 3: Quantumania Reviews: What Are Critics' First Reactions?