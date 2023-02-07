Disney Announces First-Ever Cable TV Release of The Mandalorian

The Mandalorian first episode is getting a surprise historic screening on broadcast television later this month.

The Mandalorian Airing on Television

Star Wars

Gizmodo reported that the first Star Wars Disney+ series, The Mandalorian, is set to debut off the streaming service for one night only.

The show will make its broadcast debut with "Chapter 1: The Mandalorian" on ABC, Freeform, and FX on February 24 at 8 p.m. EST.

The special event is occurring just ahead of the series' third season premiere on March 1, with Lucasfilm using this event to stir up hype for the new batch of episodes.

Previously, Andor was the only other Disney+ original to get a special broadcast presentation, with it having aired its first two episodes.

