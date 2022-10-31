The Mandalorian Season 3 Release Date Reportedly Revealed (Rumor)

With anticipation high for the next live-action Star Wars series on Disney+, an exciting new release date for The Mandalorian Season 3 may have been revealed.

Almost two years have passed since the second season of Din Djarin's galactic adventures concluded, and fans have since been treated to plenty of Star Wars on Disney+, including The Book of Boba Fett, aka The Mandalorian Season 2.5.

The infamous bounty hunter's solo story in the criminal underworld of Tattooine helped to bridge the gap between Mandalorian seasons with its connections to the overarching story, but that hasn't been enough to slow anticipation for Season 3.

Fortunately, Lucasfilm delivered the goods at Disney's D23 Expo, showing off the first enthralling footage of the upcoming season. But after that trailer omitted the previously mentioned February 2023 release date, concerns of a delay emerged.

Now, fans finally have their first update since then on exactly when The Mandalorian Season 3 will debut on Disney+, and it seems there was nothing to worry about after all.

When Will The Mandalorian Season 3 Premiere?

According to an exclusive report from Making Star Wars, The Mandalorian Season 3 will premiere on Disney+ on February 22, 2023. Based on the eight-episode count of the previous seasons, the finale ought to debut on April 12, 2023.

Disney+ Will Overlap 2 Popular Star Wars Series in 2023

The Mandalorian Season 3 appears to have planted its flag on Wednesday, February 22, but until an official announcement comes, anything could change. As post-production continues, there is always the chance that delays arise, but Disney having a date picked out already likely points to an update coming soon.

Lucasfilm already revealed The Bad Batch will debut the two-episode premiere of its 16-installment first season on January 4. This would not only have both the animated and live-action Star Wars series running in unison every week but also both shows airing their season finale on April 12.

This may seem strange, although Disney appears to be becoming open to its animated and live-action series overlapping. For example, Tales of the Jedi just premiered right in the midst of Andor, although that situation was slightly different as that was a one-off drop of six shorts as opposed to a weekly release.

Another recent report indicated The Mandalorian Season 3 may release a poster on December 14 ahead of the second trailer on December 25 (Christmas Day). Either of those dates could provide the official reveal of this rumored release date, but Disney may choose to confirm this sooner following the recent report.

