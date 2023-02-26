The Mandalorian Season 3: Release Dates of Every Episode Officially Announced

Disney+ and Star Wars have confirmed the release dates for all eight episodes of The Mandalorian Season 3.

After two years of waiting and The Book of Boba Fett spin-off to fill the void, The Mandalorian returns very soon with the long-awaited Season 3 on Disney+.

The upcoming season sees the return of Din Djarin, Grogu/Baby Yoda, Bo-Katan, Moff Gideon, and undoubtedly more surprises from across Star Wars lore.

In a post on Star Wars’ Australia and New Zealand Facebook page, Disney confirmed the release date for all eight episodes of The Mandalorian Season 3, which premieres on March 1. Based on the title conventions for the first two eight-episode seasons, these are expected to be named Chapters 17 to 24.

The full list of premiere dates can be seen below - with the season premiering on March 1 and concluded with an April 19 finale:

Episode 1 (Chapter 17) - March 1

Episode 2 (Chapter 18) - March 8

Episode 3 (Chapter 19) - March 15

Episode 4 (Chapter 20) - March 22

Episode 5 (Chapter 21) - March 29

Episode 6 (Chapter 22) - April 5

Episode 7 (Chapter 23) - April 12

Episode 8 (Chapter 24) - April 19

The first five releases will overlap with the final five weeks of The Bad Batch Season 2. Episode 5 of The Mandalorian's latest season will debut on the same day as The Bad Batch's historic two-part animated finale - Episode 215 “The Summit” & Episode 216 “Plan 99"

Disney announced the episode releases dates in an official graphic displaying the eight episodes' releases - via @bobafettfanclub.

Star Wars

Disney+'s 2023 Future After The Mandalorian Season 3

The first two seasons of The Mandalorian released their eight episodes weekly, aside from a blip in Season 1 to swerve the theatrical release of The Rise of Skywalker. So, hearing that Season 3 will similarly release every Wednesday on Disney+ should come as no surprise to fans of the series.

Although after The Bad Batch made the historic decision to release a two-part finale on the same day, the door was open for The Mandalorian to equally experiment with its release format. But with an eight-episode season, compared to The Bad Batch's 16-episode, Disney will want it to run as many weeks as possible.

The Season 3 finale - placed to air on April 19 - will likely be followed shortly after by the MCU's Secret Invasion the following month. This ought to come once Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 passes its peak after its May 5 release.

With regard to the next Star Wars series, Ahsoka is expected to be the next live-action affair in the Fall, although Visions Season 2 will be coming before then on May 4, known to fans of the galaxy far, far away as Star Wars Day.

The Mandalorian Season 3 premieres on March 1, exclusively on Disney+.