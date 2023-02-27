The Mandalorian Season 3 Premiere: Exact TIME of Release on Disney+

The Mandalorian Season 3 is set to arrive on Disney+ soon, and fans can expect it to premiere at an exact time.

The upcoming third season of the hit Star Wars show is expected to continue the story of Pedro Pascal's Din Djarin and Baby Yoda aka Grogu.

Plot details are still being kept under wraps, but its latest trailer already confirmed that the runaway pair will head to Mandalore to face off against Bo-Katan.

The Mandalorian Season 3's Incoming Premiere on Disney+

When does The Mandalorian Season 3 release on Disney+?

The Mandalorian Season 3 Episode 1 will premiere at 3:00 am ET (12:00 am PT) on Wednesday, March 1 on Disney's streamer.

Moreover, Season 3 Episode 1 is rumored to have a surprisingly short runtime, clocking in at 35 minutes and 16 seconds, which is the shortest premiere for any Star Wars project.

Disney also confirmed the premiere dates of every Season 3 episode:

Episode 1 ("Chapter 17") - March 1

Episode 2 ("Chapter 18") - March 8

Episode 3 ("Chapter 19) - March 15

Episode 4 ("Chapter 20") - March 22

Episode 5 ("Chapter 21") - March 29

Episode 6 ("Chapter 22") - April 5

Episode 7 ("Chapter 23") - April 12

Episode 8 ("Chapter 24") - April 19

What Will Happen in The Mandalorian Season 3 Episode 1?

The Mandalorian Season 3's first episode could further explore the bond between Din Djarin and Grogu while also teasing what's to come in Mandalore.

Season 3's first clip showed Mando and Grogu meeting Greef Karga on Nevarro, with the latter offering the pair a place to live.

Mando might not have gone to Nevarro for a new home. Instead, the former Mandalorian could be seeking Karga's advice about Mandalore, potentially learning more about the planet's current state.

Aside from a friendly reunion, Episode 1 could also focus on a potential conflict on Nevarro that would require the services of Djarin.

Although Season 1's finale featured the fall of the Empire on Nevarro, Imperial remnants may still be present, leading to another mission for the titular protagonist to defeat them.

The Mandalorian Season 3 premieres on Disney+ on Wednesday, March 1.