Watch: The Mandalorian Season 3 Finale Trailer Released by Disney+

As Season 3 of The Mandalorian approaches its final episode, Disney+ shared a new trailer highlighting what's on the way for Star Wars.

After a shocking turn of events in the newly-released Chapter 23, including the death of a fan-favorite hero, The Mandalorian is on its way to a drama and action-filled finale for its third season on Disney+.

Fans just saw the first direct mention of Grand Admiral Thrawn in live-action only one week after Star Wars Rebels regular Zeb Orrelios made his own return, setting the stage for even bigger reveals in Chapter 24.

And considering that past season finales have included moments like Din Djarin's first helmet removal and Luke Skywalker's wildly-hyped Disney+ debut, expectations are high for Season 3's last chapter.

Disney+ Releases Mando Season 3 Finale Trailer

Disney+ released a 30-second teaser for Chapter 24 of The Mandalorian, which will serve as the Season 3 finale, with the teaser going under the title "One Episode Left."

While the trailer doesn't reveal any new footage from Season 3's last episode, it highlights a number of key moments from the past seven weeks, including plenty of looks at Giancarlo Esposito's Moff Gideon in action.

The final battle in Chapter 23 gets even more of the spotlight with Mando wielding his flamethrower against the upgraded Stormtroopers before Paz Vizsla's sacrifice.

What's Coming in The Mandalorian Season 3 Finale?

With this new spot not revealing anything new about Season 3's final episode, fans are left to wonder what Star Wars and Lucasfilm have in store to close out The Mandalorian's latest round of action.

Mando stand-in star Brendan Wayne went so far as to say the season finale "might just hurt too much," hinting that some of the show's heroes may be in for a rough go in the fight against Moff Gideon and the Empire.

The biggest part of the story will follow the retaking of Mandalore with Bo-Katan Kryze and Din Djarin working together, especially after finding the mines of Mandalore now taken over by the Empire.

There's also the expectation that Grand Admiral Thrawn could make his live-action debut after being teased so heavily in Chapter 23's opening scene, especially with fans having seen him in the first trailer for Ahsoka as well.

Now, the only questions that remain are how long the episode will be and what to expect in terms of story details.

The first seven chapters of The Mandalorian Season 3 are available to stream on Disney+, with Chapter 24 set to premiere on Wednesday, April 19.