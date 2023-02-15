Watch: First Mandalorian Season 3 Clip Released Online

With only a few weeks until the iconic Star Wars series returns, the first footage for the third installment of The Mandalorian finally surfaced online.

March 1 is a day to be remembered as the global phenomenon of a series, The Mandalorian, is finally coming back after a year’s hiatus.

Of course, the time that Din Djarin and Grogu were brief, with the controversial decision to wrap up that plotline taking place in the spin-off The Book of Boba Fett.

However, as new footage makes clear, the consequences will surely be felt in the upcoming season as Din Djarin must come to terms with “all the decisions he’s made.”

A Disney+ advert on the Apple App Store offered a sneak peek ahead of The Mandalorian’s third season.

Lucasfilm

This 40-second clip sees Greef Karga offer Din Djarin a place to live as “landed gentry” on Nevarro now that Mando has become an “apostate.”

As fans will know, Din Djarin removed his helmet when he said goodbye to Grogu and chose to go with Luke Skywalker in "The Rescue", the Season 2 finale.

Lucasfilm

This was a huge decision and led to the beloved bounty hunter being cast out of his Mandalorian sect, which had taken him in as a young boy.

Greef also questioned why Grogu was still traveling alongside Din Djarin, and Din explained that Grogu had returned to him and the situation was “complicated.”

Lucasfilm

The first clip for The Mandalorian Season 3 can be seen below:

How New Clip Teases Season 3 Focus for Disney+ Series

This new Disney+ advert was certainly not picked without much thought.

The Mandalorian is one of the biggest TV series in the world, with its third season trailer alone having already smashed major Disney+ viewership records. To this day, it remains one of “the most in-demand TV series in the world.”

Given its massive global popularity, Disney will be careful to choose which clip will keep audiences begging for more, and it seems to have picked the perfect 40-second snippet.

The new footage suggests that Din Djarin needs something from the former disgraced magistrate Greef Karga.

Fans are already aware that the third season will see Din Djarin head to Mandalore, and Greef Karga has, in the past, given Din Djarin a great deal of assistance after Grogu saved his life. Din also assisted him in liberating Nevarro and may want to return the favor in the upcoming plotline.

There’s also a clever nod to the plotline that went before it, where Din Djarin tried to return Grogu to his kind. However, as Dave Filoni recently elaborated, Grogu’s yearning for his father to be something that Luke Skywalker understood, and the small green Jedi abandoned his training with the Jedi and returned to the Mandalorian.

However, although brief, his time with the Jedi was not wasted. New footage suggests Grogu’s growing aptitude in the Force as he quickly helps himself to what appears to be a small sweet.

Grogu’s talent and enormous aptitude for the Force will undoubtedly come into play as Din Djarin returns to Mandalore to be redeemed in the eyes of his sect.

The Mandalorian Season 3 begins streaming on Disney+ on Wednesday, March 1.