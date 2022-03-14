The Mandalorian Season 3 Leak Spoils Scene at Clone Wars Location

While Star Wars fans witness the glorious return of the Mandalorian in The Book of Boba Fett, Mando's own story is set to continue in Season 3 of The Mandalorian later this year. Even though Mando wasn't meant to be the focus of the Temuera Morrison-led Disney+ series, the galaxy's favorite bounty hunter and foster father's situation changed considerably in Lucasfilm's recent Disney+ series, positioning him for a whole new quest.

In addition to reuniting with Grogu and having received a new prequel-era starship, Mando is no longer considered a Mandalorian by The Armorer and those who share his specific Mandalorian beliefs.

Since Mando is still loyal to the Mandalorian creed and still possesses the Darksaber, it appears that all roads for Season 3 lead to one important Star Wars location. And now, a new rumor just might have confirmed it.

New Season 3 Mandalorian Set Piece Points to Clone Wars Planet

Star Wars

The Bespin Bulletin reported that the production for Season 3 of The Mandalorian utilized a set whose description matches a familiar Star Wars location from Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

According to the source, The Mandalorian's upcoming season will use a cave set that earlier seasons of the show, as well as that of Obi-Wan Kenobi and The Book of Boba Fett, had used. However, for this production, it appears that a blue screen addition will be used for a lake.

Another cave set is also being used and happens to be black with a floor of black sand or dirt. Whether it's a different cave or another version of the one seen previously is unknown.

It has also been reported that Din Djarin, Paz Vizla, and The Armorer are featured in Season 3 scenes that include a large, snow-topped mountain in the background and that it's likely connected to the cave sets.

Audiences last saw The Armorer and Paz Vizla in Chapter 5 of The Book of Boba Fett, where Swallow's Armorer informed Din that he was a Mandalorian no more since he had removed his helmet.

Star Wars

According to her, the only way to redeem himself is "in the living waters beneath the mines of Mandalore."

Mandalore is the Mandalorian homeworld within the Star Wars Universe, which - apart from a brief scene in The Book of Boba Fett - has only been seen in animation through Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels.

While the planet was no stranger to war and inner conflicts, it was last seen in the final season of The Clone Wars where the Empire would take control and later attack the planet, leaving it inhospitable and with few Mandalorians left within the galaxy.

When Din Djarin reminded The Armorer of this devastation and that the mines had been destroyed, she only responded with, "This is the way."

This Is the Way To Mandalore

Lucasfilm wouldn't have had the Armorer introduce the "living waters beneath the mines of Mandalore" without a reason. And, since one of the sets for the upcoming season involves caves and water, it's hard not to draw a comparison.

If Mando does travel to Mandalore in pursuit of the living waters under the mines, it sounds like Mandalore will finally be explored in live-action.

Since many fans anticipated Mandalore would be central to Mando's Season 3 plot, this news isn't exactly a surprise. What is, however, is the possible inclusion of The Armorer and Paz Vizla. Clearly, The Armorer knows more about the current state of Mandalore than she's let on.

Star Wars fans have also been anticipating the return of Katee Sackhoff's Bo-Katan Kryze, who was the last known ruler of Mandalore, as well as the debut of Star Wars: Rebels' Sabine Wren. Not only was she a one-time possessor of the Darksaber, but she's also expected to appear in Rosario Dawson's Ahsoka Disney+ series.

If these various groups of Mandalorians are to meet, Star Wars fans are likely to witness a clash of beliefs and ambitions, and with Mando in the middle, when Season 3 arrives later this year.

The first two seasons of The Mandalorian are available to stream on Disney+.